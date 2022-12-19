The top 20 undecided recruits in the class of 2023

National signing day is now less than six weeks away and the early signing period kicks off this week, which means we’re now in the home stretch for the recruiting cycle of 2023. Things are already heating up, as this past weekend saw a flurry of activity in the transfer portal as well as new commitments.

With that in mind, here are the top 20 remaining undecided recruits around the country.

1 Nyckoles Harbor - Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Related 2 Mateyo Uiagalelei - St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 265 pounds Related 3 Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Ariz.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds Related 4 James Smith - Carver (Ala.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 310 pounds Related 5 Tausili Akana - Skyridge (Utah) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Related 6 Damon Wilson - Venice (Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Related 7 Desmond Ricks - IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Related 8 Qua Russaw - Carver (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Related 9 Jordan Hall - Westside (Fla.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 300 pounds Related 10 Malachi Coleman - Lincoln East (Neb.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 205 pounds Related 11 Rodrick Pleasant - Junipero Serra (Calif.) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds Related 12 Jelani McDonald - Connally (Texas) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Related 13 Mikal Harrison-Pilot - Temple (Texas) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 190 pounds Related 14 Joshua Mickens - Lawrence Central (Ind.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Related 15 Walker Lyons - Folsom (Calif.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Related 16 Mark Fletcher - American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Running back Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 225 pounds Related 17 Damari Brown - American Heritage (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Related 18 Kedrick Reescano - New Caney (Texas) Position: Running back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Related 19 Jyaire Hill - Kankakee (Ill.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 170 pounds Related 20 Princewill Umanmielen - Manor (Texas) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Related