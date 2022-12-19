The top 20 undecided recruits in the class of 2023

National signing day is now less than six weeks away and the early signing period kicks off this week, which means we’re now in the home stretch for the recruiting cycle of 2023. Things are already heating up, as this past weekend saw a flurry of activity in the transfer portal as well as new commitments.
With that in mind, here are the top 20 remaining undecided recruits around the country.
1
Nyckoles Harbor - Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
2
Mateyo Uiagalelei - St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
3
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
4
James Smith - Carver (Ala.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
5
Tausili Akana - Skyridge (Utah)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
6
Damon Wilson - Venice (Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
7
Desmond Ricks - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
8
Qua Russaw - Carver (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
9
Jordan Hall - Westside (Fla.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
10
Malachi Coleman - Lincoln East (Neb.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 205 pounds
11
Rodrick Pleasant - Junipero Serra (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
12
Jelani McDonald - Connally (Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
13
Mikal Harrison-Pilot - Temple (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
14
Joshua Mickens - Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
15
Walker Lyons - Folsom (Calif.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
16
Mark Fletcher - American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
17
Damari Brown - American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
18
Kedrick Reescano - New Caney (Texas)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
19
Jyaire Hill - Kankakee (Ill.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
20
Princewill Umanmielen - Manor (Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds