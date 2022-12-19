The top 20 undecided recruits in the class of 2023

Football

By December 19, 2022 1:47 pm

National signing day is now less than six weeks away and the early signing period kicks off this week, which means we’re now in the home stretch for the recruiting cycle of 2023. Things are already heating up, as this past weekend saw a flurry of activity in the transfer portal as well as new commitments.

With that in mind, here are the top 20 remaining undecided recruits around the country.

1
Nyckoles Harbor - Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

2
Mateyo Uiagalelei - St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Matayo Uiagalelei

Jerome Miron, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

3
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

4
James Smith - Carver (Ala.)

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

5
Tausili Akana - Skyridge (Utah)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

6
Damon Wilson - Venice (Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

7
Desmond Ricks - IMG Academy (Fla.)

247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

8
Qua Russaw - Carver (Ala.)

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

9
Jordan Hall - Westside (Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

10
Malachi Coleman - Lincoln East (Neb.)

Malachi Coleman

Parker Thune, 247 Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

11
Rodrick Pleasant - Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Photo: USCFootball.com/247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

12
Jelani McDonald - Connally (Texas)

Cody Nagel, 247 Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

13
Mikal Harrison-Pilot - Temple (Texas)

Jordan Scruggs, 247 Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

14
Joshua Mickens - Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

15
Walker Lyons - Folsom (Calif.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

16
Mark Fletcher - American Heritage (Fla.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

17
Damari Brown - American Heritage (Fla.)

Damari Brown

Garry Urrutia, 247 Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

18
Kedrick Reescano - New Caney (Texas)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

19
Jyaire Hill - Kankakee (Ill.)

Jeremy Werner, 247 Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

20
Princewill Umanmielen - Manor (Texas)

Jordan Scruggs, 247 Sports

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

