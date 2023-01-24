Football Recruiting: 4 schools get commitments from three-star prospects

Lately a handful of characters like Deion Sanders, Cormani McClain and most of all Jaden Rashada have been taking up all the oxygen in the recruiting world. A lot of stories can wind up flying under the radar and Monday was another busy day in the recruiting game.

Here are four Power 5 schools around the country that got commitments from three-star prospects yesterday.

More football recruiting news

Miami among schools trying to flip WR1 Jeremiah Smith

Mater Dei 4-star LB Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona

Ismael Smith Flores: Nebraska (2023) High school: Martin (Texas) Position: Tight end Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Related Sean Na'a: Arizona State (2023) High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Interior offensive line Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 275 pounds Related Kingston Lopa: Arizona (2024) High school: Grant Union (Calif.) Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 185 pounds Related Mana Taimani: Ole Miss Junior College: Diablo Valley Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 306 pounds Related