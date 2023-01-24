Football Recruiting: 4 schools get commitments from three-star prospects

Ismael Smith Flores

Football

By January 24, 2023 1:00 pm

By

Lately a handful of characters like Deion Sanders, Cormani McClain and most of all Jaden Rashada have been taking up all the oxygen in the recruiting world. A lot of stories can wind up flying under the radar and Monday was another busy day in the recruiting game.

Here are four Power 5 schools around the country that got commitments from three-star prospects yesterday.

Ismael Smith Flores: Nebraska (2023)

Ismael Smith Flores

247 Sports

High school: Martin (Texas)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Sean Na'a: Arizona State (2023)

Sean Na'a

247Sports

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 275 pounds

Kingston Lopa: Arizona (2024)

247Sports

High school: Grant Union (Calif.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Mana Taimani: Ole Miss

Mana Taimani

247Sports

Junior College: Diablo Valley

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 306 pounds

