Football Recruiting: 4 schools get commitments from three-star prospects

Lately a handful of characters like Deion Sanders, Cormani McClain and most of all Jaden Rashada have been taking up all the oxygen in the recruiting world. A lot of stories can wind up flying under the radar and Monday was another busy day in the recruiting game.
Here are four Power 5 schools around the country that got commitments from three-star prospects yesterday.
More football recruiting news
Miami among schools trying to flip WR1 Jeremiah Smith
Mater Dei 4-star LB Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona
Ismael Smith Flores: Nebraska (2023)
High school: Martin (Texas)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Sean Na'a: Arizona State (2023)
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 275 pounds
Kingston Lopa: Arizona (2024)
High school: Grant Union (Calif.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
Mana Taimani: Ole Miss
Junior College: Diablo Valley
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 306 pounds