Friday Night Notes: Numerous 5-stars making weekend visits

Welcome to USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

The 2022 recruiting cycle is complete and the recruiting dead period is over, making this weekend the first time recruits can travel to college campuses since the end of January.

Before diving into where some of the elite prospects from the class of 2023 will be this weekend, let’s briefly recap the top 2022 recruiting classes in the nation…

Texas A&M — seven five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars Alabama — three five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars Georgia — five five-stars, 15 four-stars, nine three-stars Ohio State — two five-stars, 17 four-stars, two three-stars Texas — two five-stars, 19 four-stars, six three-stars Penn State — three five-stars, 13 four-stars, nine three-stars Notre Dame — One five-star, 16 four-stars, four three-stars Oklahoma — zero five-stars, 15 four-stars, six three-stars Michigan — one five-star, nine four-stars, 12 three-stars Clemson — two five-stars, eight four-stars, 10 three-stars

