Friday Night Notes: Numerous 5-stars making weekend visits

Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to '23 and beyond.
The 2022 recruiting cycle is complete and the recruiting dead period is over, making this weekend the first time recruits can travel to college campuses since the end of January.
Before diving into where some of the elite prospects from the class of 2023 will be this weekend, let’s briefly recap the top 2022 recruiting classes in the nation…
- Texas A&M — seven five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars
- Alabama — three five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars
- Georgia — five five-stars, 15 four-stars, nine three-stars
- Ohio State — two five-stars, 17 four-stars, two three-stars
- Texas — two five-stars, 19 four-stars, six three-stars
- Penn State — three five-stars, 13 four-stars, nine three-stars
- Notre Dame — One five-star, 16 four-stars, four three-stars
- Oklahoma — zero five-stars, 15 four-stars, six three-stars
- Michigan — one five-star, nine four-stars, 12 three-stars
- Clemson — two five-stars, eight four-stars, 10 three-stars
5-star quarterbacks visiting SEC schools
Dante Moore will be making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend after visiting Michigan during the week, while Nicholaus Iamaleva will be at Tennessee. Moore is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2023, while Iamaleva is ranked right behind him at No. 7. Notre Dame is currently trending for Moore.
Big weekend for Alabama
Alabama will play host to four five-star recruits in cornerback Cormani McClain (No. 3 overall), cornerback Tony Mitchell (No. 19 overall), five-star outside linebacker Malik Bryant (No. 27 overall) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (No. 28 overall).
5-star DL David Hicks returning to Miami
Hicks will be at Miami for the weekend after last visiting during the summer. The Allen (Texas) star has been a priority for Mario Cristobal.
Elite recruits flocking to Florida
It’s a big weekend for Florida head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 8 overall), five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (No. 10 overall) and five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba (No. 15 overall).
Other 5-star visit plans
- WR Brandon Innis (No. 9 overall): Florida State
- S Caleb Downs (No. 14 overall): North Carolina
- CB AJ Harris (No. 17 overall): Clemson
- RB Richard Young (No. 18 overall): Oklahoma
- DL Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 20 overall): USC
- DL Jayden Wayne (No. 30 overall): USC
- DL Vic Burley (No. 35 overall): Florida State
