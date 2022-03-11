Friday Night Notes: All eyes on Arch, another big recruiting weekend

Welcome to USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

The NCAA recruiting dead period is over and the top recruit in the class of 2023 is still searching for a home. Five-star Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning, who just won a basketball state championship, is working through his recruitment with four schools seemingly standing out.

Beyond Manning, a few schools are set to host big visit weekends including the top remaining 2022 recruits and the elite members of the class of 2023.

Let’s take a closer look at what is going on in the world of recruiting right now.