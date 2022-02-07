Where each 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed

National Signing Day is history and almost every five-star recruit in the class of 2022 has signed to continue their football career at the next level.
32 of the 34 247Sports Composite five-star recruits in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still figuring out his future, while five-star defensive lineman Lebbus Overton just reclassified from 2023 to 2022. Overton has a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M and is expected to make a decision relatively soon.
Here is a look at where each of this year’s five-star recruits — except Conerly Jr. and Overton — are heading to play college football. Some players are set to attend blue blood programs, while others are forging their own path.
1
Travis Hunter — Jackson State
Position: Cornerback
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
2
Walter Nolen — Texas A&M
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Powell (Tenn.)
3
Luther Burden — Missouri
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)
4
Mykell Williams — Georgia
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Hardaway (Ga.)
5
Domani Jackson — USC
Position: Cornerback
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
6
Cade Klubnik — Clemson
High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
7
C.J. Hicks — Ohio State
Position: Linebacker
High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
8
Harold Perkins — LSU
Position: Linebacker
High School: Cy Park (Texas)
9
Shemar Stewart — Texas A&M
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
10
Devon Campbell — Texas
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Bowie (Texas)
11
Evan Stewart — Texas A&M
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Liberty (Texas)
12
Sonny Styles — Ohio State
Position: Safety
High School: Pickerington Central (Ohio)
13
Zach Rice — North Carolina
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)
14
Will Johnson — Michigan
Position: Cornerback
High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
15
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — Texas A&M
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Lakeland (Fla.)
16
Jeremiah Alexander — Alabama
Position: EDGE
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
17
Malaki Starks — Georgia
Position: Athlete
High School: Jefferson (Ga.)
18
Travis Shaw — North Carolina
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: Grimsley (N.C.)
19
Jihaad Campbell — Alabama
Position: EDGE
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
20
Conner Weigman — Texas A&M
Position: Quarterback
High School: Bridgeland (Texas)
21
Denver Harris — Texas A&M
Position: Cornerback
High School: North Shore (Texas)
22
Marvin Jones Jr. — Georgia
Position: EDGE
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
23
Chris Marshall — Texas A&M
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Fort Bend Marshall (Texas)
24
Ty Simpson — Alabama
Position: Quarterback
High School: Westview (Tenn.)
25
Jaheim Singletary — Georgia
Position: Cornerback
High School: Riverside (Fla.)
26
Daylen Everette — Georgia
Position: Cornerback
High School: IMG Academy
27
Dani Dennis-Sutton — Penn State
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: McDonogh School (Md.)
28
Jeadyn Lukus — Clemson
Position: Cornerback
High School: Mauldin (S.C.)
29
Nicholas Singleton — Penn State
Position: Running Back
High School: Governor Mifflin (Pa.)
30
Drew Allar — Penn State
Position: Quarterback
High School: Medina (Ohio)
31
Kelvin Banks — Texas
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Summer Creek (Texas)
32
Jaylen Sneed — Notre Dame
Position: Linebacker
High School: Hilton Head (S.C.)