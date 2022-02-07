Where each 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed

National Signing Day is history and almost every five-star recruit in the class of 2022 has signed to continue their football career at the next level.

32 of the 34 247Sports Composite five-star recruits in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still figuring out his future, while five-star defensive lineman Lebbus Overton just reclassified from 2023 to 2022. Overton has a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M and is expected to make a decision relatively soon.

Here is a look at where each of this year’s five-star recruits — except Conerly Jr. and Overton — are heading to play college football. Some players are set to attend blue blood programs, while others are forging their own path.

1 Travis Hunter — Jackson State Position: Cornerback High School: Collins Hill (Ga.) Related 2 Walter Nolen — Texas A&M Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Powell (Tenn.) Related 3 Luther Burden — Missouri Position: Wide Receiver High School: East St. Louis (Ill.) Related 4 Mykell Williams — Georgia Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Hardaway (Ga.) Related 5 Domani Jackson — USC Position: Cornerback High School: Mater Dei (Calif.) Related 6 Cade Klubnik — Clemson High School: Austin Westlake (Texas) Position: Quarterback Related 7 C.J. Hicks — Ohio State Position: Linebacker High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio) Related 8 Harold Perkins — LSU Position: Linebacker High School: Cy Park (Texas) Related 9 Shemar Stewart — Texas A&M Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.) Related 10 Devon Campbell — Texas Position: Offensive Tackle High School: Bowie (Texas) Related 11 Evan Stewart — Texas A&M Position: Wide Receiver High School: Liberty (Texas) Related 12 Sonny Styles — Ohio State Position: Safety High School: Pickerington Central (Ohio) Related 13 Zach Rice — North Carolina Position: Offensive Tackle High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.) Related 14 Will Johnson — Michigan Position: Cornerback High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.) Related 15 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — Texas A&M Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Related 16 Jeremiah Alexander — Alabama Position: EDGE High School: Thompson (Ala.) Related 17 Malaki Starks — Georgia Position: Athlete High School: Jefferson (Ga.) Related 18 Travis Shaw — North Carolina Position: Defensive Lineman High School: Grimsley (N.C.) Related 19 Jihaad Campbell — Alabama Position: EDGE High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Related 20 Conner Weigman — Texas A&M Position: Quarterback High School: Bridgeland (Texas) Related 21 Denver Harris — Texas A&M Position: Cornerback High School: North Shore (Texas) Related 22 Marvin Jones Jr. — Georgia Position: EDGE High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Related 23 Chris Marshall — Texas A&M Position: Wide Receiver High School: Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) Related 24 Ty Simpson — Alabama Position: Quarterback High School: Westview (Tenn.) Related 25 Jaheim Singletary — Georgia Position: Cornerback High School: Riverside (Fla.) Related 26 Daylen Everette — Georgia Position: Cornerback High School: IMG Academy Related 27 Dani Dennis-Sutton — Penn State Position: Defensive Lineman High School: McDonogh School (Md.) Related 28 Jeadyn Lukus — Clemson Position: Cornerback High School: Mauldin (S.C.) Related 29 Nicholas Singleton — Penn State Position: Running Back High School: Governor Mifflin (Pa.) Related 30 Drew Allar — Penn State Position: Quarterback High School: Medina (Ohio) Related 31 Kelvin Banks — Texas Position: Offensive Tackle High School: Summer Creek (Texas) Related 32 Jaylen Sneed — Notre Dame Position: Linebacker High School: Hilton Head (S.C.) Related