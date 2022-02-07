Where each 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Recruiting

By February 7, 2022 7:37 am

National Signing Day is history and almost every five-star recruit in the class of 2022 has signed to continue their football career at the next level.

32 of the 34 247Sports Composite five-star recruits in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still figuring out his future, while five-star defensive lineman Lebbus Overton just reclassified from 2023 to 2022. Overton has a group of finalists consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M and is expected to make a decision relatively soon.

Here is a look at where each of this year’s five-star recruits — except Conerly Jr. and Overton — are heading to play college football. Some players are set to attend blue blood programs, while others are forging their own path.

1
Travis Hunter — Jackson State

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

2
Walter Nolen — Texas A&M

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Powell (Tenn.)

3
Luther Burden — Missouri

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

4
Mykell Williams — Georgia

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Hardaway (Ga.)

5
Domani Jackson — USC

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

6
Cade Klubnik — Clemson

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

High School: Austin Westlake (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

7
C.J. Hicks — Ohio State

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

8
Harold Perkins — LSU

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

High School: Cy Park (Texas)

9
Shemar Stewart — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

10
Devon Campbell — Texas

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Bowie (Texas)

11
Evan Stewart — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Liberty (Texas)

12
Sonny Styles — Ohio State

Photo: Steve Helwagen, 247Sports

Position: Safety

High School: Pickerington Central (Ohio)

13
Zach Rice — North Carolina

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

14
Will Johnson — Michigan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

15
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Lakeland (Fla.)

16
Jeremiah Alexander — Alabama

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

17
Malaki Starks — Georgia

Photo: Hudl

Position: Athlete

High School: Jefferson (Ga.)

18
Travis Shaw — North Carolina

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: Grimsley (N.C.)

19
Jihaad Campbell — Alabama

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

20
Conner Weigman — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Bridgeland (Texas)

21
Denver Harris — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: North Shore (Texas)

22
Marvin Jones Jr. — Georgia

Photo: 247Sports

Position: EDGE

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

23
Chris Marshall — Texas A&M

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Fort Bend Marshall (Texas)

24
Ty Simpson — Alabama

Photo: Morgan Timms, Jackson Sun

Position: Quarterback

High School: Westview (Tenn.)

25
Jaheim Singletary — Georgia

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Riverside (Fla.)

26
Daylen Everette — Georgia

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: IMG Academy

27
Dani Dennis-Sutton — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: McDonogh School (Md.)

28
Jeadyn Lukus — Clemson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

High School: Mauldin (S.C.)

29
Nicholas Singleton — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Running Back

High School: Governor Mifflin (Pa.)

30
Drew Allar — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

High School: Medina (Ohio)

31
Kelvin Banks — Texas

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Summer Creek (Texas)

32
Jaylen Sneed — Notre Dame

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

High School: Hilton Head (S.C.)

