Friday Night Notes: 5-stars visiting Michigan, Colorado's QB targets, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

The lead in the 2024 recruiting cycle changed hands again this week. Michigan had been on top, but the recent arrival of QB1 Dylan Raiola, plus a few more three- and four-star commitments this past week, put Georgia at No. 1 nationally.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, the Bulldogs’ class of 2024 is now at 270.65 points, more than 20 points ahead of the second-ranked Wolverines (250.12). It will take a lot of work to recover that lead for Jim Harbaugh and the rest of his program. Adding a couple of blue-chip prospects would certainly make a difference, though.

On that score, help may soon be on the way.

According to Wolverines Wire Trent Knoop, Justin Scott will be visiting Ann Arbor on June 9. The composite rankings have Scott (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Illinois, plus No. 3 at his position and No. 12 nationally in the class of 2024.

Scott has offers from 29 other programs and will also be visiting Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State next month. On3’s prediction model currently has Miami as the favorite to get his commitment at 69.8%, followed by Notre Dame at 20.2%, then Georgia at 6.3%. Michigan is at less than 1%.

Scott won’t be the only five-star recruit in Ann Arbor that weekend, though.

According to On3 Recruits, Saint Louis University (Mo.) five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will also be in town for an official visit on June 9. Wingo (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is ranked second overall in Missouri, fifth among wide receivers and No. 21 nationally in the 2024 class.

Wingo also has offers from 41 other programs, though. The list of contenders that are considered warm to get his commitment include Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.