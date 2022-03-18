Friday Night Notes: NIL continuing to shift the recruiting landscape

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Recruiting has changed — for better or worse — with the introduction of new NIL rules.

Players are now able to profit off their name, image and likeness, which has opened the door for blue blood programs to legally provide top prospects with future financial incentives. Colleges aren’t allowed to lay numbers out on the table, but it goes without saying that athletes can recognize the NIL opportunities big-time programs have to offer fairly easily.

Let’s take a closer look at the impact NIL is having across the college athletics landscape and the biggest recruiting news of the week and weekend.