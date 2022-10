Since the last time we shared the 2023 recruiting rankings, a few schools have shaken the picture up. While Alabama remains on top of the mountain, Notre Dame has risen to No. 3 and Texas has dropped to No. 6. LSU and Clemson have both picked up some big commitments, as well.

Here are the updated top 10 college teams in this recruiting cycle.

1 Alabama - 310.01 points
2 Georgia - 294.95 points
3 Notre Dame - 289.25 points
4 Oklahoma - 285.61 points
5 Ohio State - 285.13 points
6 Texas - 284.71 points
7 LSU - 284.38 points
8 Florida - 270.92 points
9 Clemson - 268.33 points
10 Oregon - 264.32 points