High school football watchlist: Top 10 quarterbacks in the class of 2024

USA TODAY High School Sports is kicking off the rush toward the 2023 high school football season with articles that look at the top 10 prospects at each position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

First up, the quarterbacks.

Note: To get the USA TODAY HSS composite rankings, we averaged  ESPN247Sports and Rivals.

1
Dylan Raiola

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Composite ranking: 1.00

College commitment: Georgia

2
Julian Sayin

(247Sports)

High school: Carlsbad (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 15.67

College commitment: Alabama

3
Jadyn Davis

Sam Webb, 247Sports

High school: Providence Day (NC)

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 202 pounds

Composite ranking: 25.33

College commitment: Michigan

4
CJ Carr

Photo: 247Sports

High school: Saline (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 30.00

College commitment: Notre Dame

5
DJ Lagway

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Willis (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Composite ranking: 34.00

College commitment: Florida

6
Michael Van Buren

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High school: St. Frances (Md.)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Composite ranking: 47.33

College commitment: Oregon

7
Elijah Brown

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Composite ranking: 83.00

College commitment: Undecided

8
Jake Merklinger

@jakemerklinger

High school: Calvary Day School (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 97.67

College commitment: Tennessee

9
Air Noland

247Sports

High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Composite ranking: 108.67

College commitment: Ohio State

10
Walker White

High school: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Composite ranking: 129.00

College commitment: Auburn

