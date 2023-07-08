High school football watchlist: Top 10 quarterbacks in the class of 2024

USA TODAY High School Sports is kicking off the rush toward the 2023 high school football season with articles that look at the top 10 prospects at each position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
First up, the quarterbacks.
Note: To get the USA TODAY HSS composite rankings, we averaged ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
1
Dylan Raiola
High school: Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Composite ranking: 1.00
College commitment: Georgia
2
Julian Sayin
High school: Carlsbad (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 15.67
College commitment: Alabama
3
Jadyn Davis
High school: Providence Day (NC)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 202 pounds
Composite ranking: 25.33
College commitment: Michigan
4
CJ Carr
High school: Saline (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 30.00
College commitment: Notre Dame
5
DJ Lagway
High school: Willis (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Composite ranking: 34.00
College commitment: Florida
6
Michael Van Buren
High school: St. Frances (Md.)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Composite ranking: 47.33
College commitment: Oregon
7
Elijah Brown
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Composite ranking: 83.00
College commitment: Undecided
8
Jake Merklinger
High school: Calvary Day School (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 97.67
College commitment: Tennessee
9
Air Noland
High school: Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Composite ranking: 108.67
College commitment: Ohio State
10
Walker White
High school: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Composite ranking: 129.00
College commitment: Auburn