Friday Night Notes: Cormani McClain chooses Miami, Michigan's big visits & more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Miami made the biggest splash in the recruiting game this week, earning a surprise commitment from the top remaining undecided defender in the nation.

Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain announced Thursday that he’ll be playing for Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over Alabama and Florida. McCLain is ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 2 overall in his recruiting class behind only Texas QB commit Arch Manning.

McClain (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) comes ready-made as a potential game-changer for any defense. Like Tariq Woolen and Richard Sherman, McClain is a converted wide receiver who’s put his ball skills to great use on defense. Last year as a Junior, he posted a school-record 10 interceptions, following nine as a Sophomore. During that time, he also had around 1,000 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdown passes.

The scouting report for McClain mentions his freakish size, length and speed but a relatively raw technique. That’s to be expected at his age, and in the right program (Miami’s DB coaches certainly qualify), he should develop into an elite shutdown cornerback in just a couple of seasons.

This news may shock Florida fans, which was the school widely expected to recruit McClain. However, he told Andrew Ivins at 247Sports that Miami moved in front about two months ago.

Hear from the man himself! 🗣 5⭐️ CB Cormani McClain joined @Andrew_Ivins for an exclusive interview right after his commitment to Miami pic.twitter.com/3C13Pk7m2Q — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 28, 2022

McClain is the 18th recruit and second five-star prospect for the Hurricanes in this cycle, along with IMG Academy (Fla.) OT Francis Mauigoa.

The news gave a massive boost to Miami in the national recruiting rankings. They have jumped from outside the top 10 and landed at No. 8, one spot ahead of Florida.