Friday Night Notes: 4 big visits on tap for Texas, Florida flips QB from Miami, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

They don’t make anything small in Texas, especially regarding football. Cliché or not, this is a critical recruiting weekend for the Longhorns, as they are hosting four of the top recruits in the class of 2023.

The centerpiece of the group is Ryan (Texas) linebacker Anthony Hill, who just de-committed from Texas A&M. Hill (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is the best linebacker in his class and ranks as high as No. 17 nationally.

If the Longhorns can get him, he’d become the fourth five-star recruit in their class. However, Hill’s not the only major prospect they have visiting this weekend. Texas has three other studs coming in for Saturday’s game against TCU…

Pinnacle (Ariz.) TE Duce Robinson

Another five-star recruit, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is the No. 1 tight end in his class and the best player overall in the state of Arizona. He also has interest from Georgia, USC, Alabama and Oregon.

La Grange (Texas) CB Bravion Rogers

Rogers (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is ranked No. 6 among cornerbacks and No. 8 overall in Texas. He’s currently committed to Texas A&M.

Martin (Texas) CB Javien Toviano

Toviano (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is ranked just one spot lower than Rogers at his position. He has at least 34 offers on the table. The schools considered hot to get his commitment include Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.

Any of these four would be a huge get for Texas, which ranked as high as No. 3 in the 2023 recruiting race after they secured Cedric Baxter Jr., the second-best running back in the class. Three months later, they’ve slipped to No. 6, falling behind Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.