Friday Night Notes: Alabama offers top-5 QB, Texas favored for 2 blue-chip DBs and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

At the end of April, Alabama will be losing its starting quarterback, Bryce Young. The former Heisman winner is projected to be a top-five overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is the consensus No. 1 option among a deep class of QB prospects. Young’s exit will open up a spot at the top of the depth chart at the most important position in the game for the most-prestigious college football program in the country.

The work is of course already well underway to set up a line of successors. Alabama already has four other quarterbacks on their roster and two more coming in with their class of 2023. They also have a five-star recruit on deck in 2024 with Julian Sayin from Carlsbad (Calif.).

Now Nick Sabans’s staff is turning their attention to the QB class of 2025.

According to Roll Tide Wire, they’ve made an offer to Houston County (Ga.) four-star quarterback Antwann Hill, who is coming off an awesome Sophomore season. Hill threw for 3,663 passing yards and 40 touchdowns while completing over 70% of his passes.

It’s always tough to compete with Alabama in the recruiting game, but according to 247Sports, Hill does have offers from 22 other programs to choose from. He certainly seems to be enjoying the attention.

Where we going ???

Go like it on my IG: an1wann@SteezoDsgn pic.twitter.com/aQWVHQe8Fv — Antwann Hill Jr. (@antwann_jr) March 5, 2023

Going by the composite rankings, Hill (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) is ranked No. 5 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 57 overall in the nation.