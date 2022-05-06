Friday Night Notes: Texas trending for Arch Manning?

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning’s recruitment is rolling along with the summer quickly approaching. As the race for the top recruit in the class of 2023 progresses, it seems as if the list of serious suitors shrinks on an almost-daily basis.

Predicting where Manning will land right now is an imperfect science. He still has visits to make and while he might be zoning in on certain schools, it’s still a toss up. One analyst seems to think a soon-to-be SEC program is trending in the right direction to land the prized passer — especially if another program in the conference drops out of the picture.

Let’s take yet another look at Manning’s recruitment, as well as other storylines currently playing out around the country.