Friday Night Notes: Biggest spenders of 2022, Duce Robinson sets date and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

You have to spend money to make money. That may not apply in everyone’s case, but when it comes to recruiting the top high school football players in the nation, it certainly rings true.

Case in point: the Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the mountain in college football. While a lot has gone into their winning two national titles in a row, it certainly hasn’t hurt that they’re willing to spend big to get who they want. In fact, lately, they’ve outspent everyone else in college football by a wide margin.

According to a report by Marc Weiszer and Steve Berkowitz at USA TODAY, Georgia spent $4.5 million on recruiting for football in 2022. That’s over 50% more than any other Power 5 program.

Here is the full list of the top six schools in recruiting spending last year:

1. Georgia: $4.5 million

2. Texas A&M: $2.98 million

3. Tennessee: $2.92 million

4. Texas: $2.44 million

5. Alabama: $2.32 million

6. Michigan: $2.24 million

After Michigan, there’s a large gap in the arms race. No other school reported having spent more than $1.85 million.