Friday Night Notes: Colorado climbing, Florida frees Jaden Rashada, transfer rankings and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Deion Sanders started at the bottom when he took over as head coach at Colorado. The Buffaloes were coming off a 1-11 season and only a handful of Power 5 teams were ranked lower in the 2023 recruiting race.

Over the last six weeks, Coach Prime has scaled the rocky mountains of the recruiting game and planted his flag at an altitude far higher than where it was when he took the position. Yesterday Sanders scored his biggest recruiting win yet – and if Boulder wasn’t already the hottest spot in college football, it certainly is now.

On Thursday night, Colorado got Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Cormani McClain to flip his commitment from Miami.

Five-Star CB Cormani McClain has flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado! Deion Sanders has flipped No. 1 CB's in back to back cycles

If nothing else, this means the Buffaloes are famously loaded at cornerback. McClain joins Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, who was the No. 1 recruit in the nation last year and also plays corner. Together, they might soon form the best cornerback duo in college football under one of the greatest athletes ever to play the position.

Hunter and McClain are the prize jewels of Coach Prime’s recruiting work so far, but he’s gotten several other highly-ranked prospects to come on board, as well. Here are all of the blue-chip recruits who have either committed or transferred to Colorado since Sanders was hired.

4-star iOL Yousef Mugharbil (2021)

4-star QB Shedeur Sanders (2021)

4-star TE Seydou Traore (2021)

5-star CB Travis Hunter (2022)

5-star CB Cormani McClain (2023)

4-star RB Dylan Edwards (2023)

4-star WR Omarion Miller (2023)

4-star WR Adam Hopkins (2023)

4-star DL Omar White (2024)

5-star WR Winston Watkins Jr. (2025)

After ranking as low as No. 61, Colorado’s 2023 class is now No. 19 in the country.