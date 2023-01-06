Friday Night Notes: Cormani McClain watch, early 2024 recruiting rankings and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain is “technically” still committed to Miami. That’s all he would share with reporters leading up to the Under Armour All-American Bowl earlier this week. While that sort of keeps McClain outside of the undecided grouping from the class, he is creating significant buzz…

The latest on McClain comes from Andrew Ivins at 247 Sports, who’s declared him the biggest enigma from the Under Armour game. Apparently McCLain will be making his decision on January 15.

“McClain’s recruitment remains one big mystery. After electing to not sign early despite a near two-month commitment to the Hurricanes, McClain said in an interview with ESPN2 that he will be “signing” Jan. 15, which is not an official signing window. Will McClain be inking some type of paperwork with Miami? It sounds like it, but you never really know with McClain.”

For what it’s worth, McClain posed for photos with some Alabama commits after the game.

Several #Alabama signees with Five-Star Plus+ CB and Miami commit Cormani McClain. Photo credit: @AaronWagenheim (IG: byawags) Bama signees talk pitch to McClain ➡️ https://t.co/toJWSKnj6d (On3+) pic.twitter.com/68OHXiJi22 — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) January 4, 2023

McClain’s other finalist is Florida, where he was originally projected to sign before his surprise commitment to Miami in late October.

The wild card to watch here is Colorado, where Deion Sanders became head coach last month. Ever since, they’ve been on a recruiting and transfer tear, including getting 2022’s top overall recruit, cornerback Justin Hunter.