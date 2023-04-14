Friday Night Notes: Florida lands 5-star DB, Malik Blocton names his top 10 schools and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

The Florida Gators earned themselves the biggest recruiting prize of the week on Thursday when they got a commitment from one of the top-ranked defensive backs in the recruiting class of 2024.

Here’s how McKinney (Texas) five-star safety Xavier Filsaime announced that he’s on his way to the swamp.

Filsaime had offers from 32 other programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Pitt.

Asked why he picked the Gators, he told Hayes Fawcett at On3 he feels close with Billy Napier’s staff and likes how they plan to use him.

“What really stood out is the vibe and chemistry I had with the coaches when I first met them in person… I’m close with a few guys… Coach CJ, Joe Hamilton, and coach Armstrong are the main guys I really talk to on a regular basis. But the way the plan on using me in their defense is not really much different from my high school coaches. Playing man, zone, and a lot more blitzing with me.”

Going by the composite rankings, Filsaime (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is currently No. 2 among safeties in his class behind Buford (Ga.)’s uncommitted star, KJ Bolden. He’s also the No. 7 ranked recruit in the state of Texas and No. 36 overall in his class.

That makes seven hard commits for Florida’s class of 2024. Filsaime is the second-highest ranked prospect behind Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway. This group ranks No. 6 in the nation.

For more Florida football news, follow USA TODAY’s Gators Wire.