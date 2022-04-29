Friday Night Notes: Former 5-star recruits headline first round of 2022 NFL draft

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft was naturally littered with star power. Top talents from across college football heard their names called in the first 32 picks, marking the beginning of the next chapter of their career.

Recruiting rankings aren’t everything, but they’re usually a good indicator of which high school prospects have the best chance of hearing their name called early in the draft. That was the case again Thursday night, as nine former five-star recruits were picked. Even more former four-star recruits were selected.

Let’s take a deeper dive into why stars do indeed matter in the latest edition of Friday Night Notes.