Friday Night Notes: Official visit season inching closer

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

June is inching closer by the day, which means official visit season is right around the corner.

Some programs are already conducting official visits this month, but the bulk of the trips elite prospects across the nation take will occur in June. Let’s take a closer look at where some blue-chip recruits are heading next month, as well as the schools that are standing out to some intriguing prospects.