Friday Night Notes: Jurrion Dickey heads south, the Buckeyes miss out, the Manning name, and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Sometimes, Oregon Ducks fly south too…

Jurrion Dickey is headed to play his senior year of football at perennial SoCal and national powerhouse Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

The five-star’s move from Valley Christian (San Jose) to the Monarchs has created a new wave of buzz —that doesn’t hum “Arch Manning”—as the high school season nears. And it’s a massive grab for Mater Dei, as the Oregon Ducks commit instantly adds top-tier abilities to a receiving corps that lost the talented combo of C.J. Williams and Cooper Barkate to graduation.

It also places the 6-3 wideout in a market—and on a team—that can only increase his star power.

Speaking of moving on, here’s what else we’re emptying form the notebook this week….