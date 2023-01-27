Friday Night Notes: National Signing Day watch, the latest commitments and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

National Signing Day comes on Wednesday, February 1 – a major landmark for recruits in the class of 2023 to sign with their intended schools.

That means there are some big names that we will be watching over the next several days to see where they land. Here are the top-five remaining unsigned players in this recruiting cycle and where they might end up.

Archbishop Carroll (DC) Athlete Nyckoles Harbor

The best player who has yet to make a college decision is Harbor, who may be the most versatile prospect in the entire class. Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) plays edge and wide receiver and returns kickoffs, as well. He’s a hot candidate with 42 offers overall. Maryland, Michigan, Oregon and South Carolina are in the lead to get him to sign.

Pinnacle (Ariz.) Tight end Duce Robinson

Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is the No. 1 tight end in the country and ranks No. 17 overall. 28 teams have made Robinson an offer. His most recent official visit was to Texas and Oregon is getting some late buzz, but right now Georgia appears to be the clear favorite.

Pittsburg (Calif.) Quarterback Jaden Rashada

After flipping from Miami to Florida and then getting released from his letter of intent, Rashada (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) is the biggest wild card left in the deck. He’s ranked No. 7 among quarterbacks in his class and is getting a ton of attention – including from several new schools. According to On3, TCU, Arizona State, Washington, California, South Carolina, Utah and Nebraska are now also in the mix for Rashada.

Junipero Serra (Calif.) Cornerback Rodrick Pleasant

Pleasant (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) is one of the top-10 cornerbacks in his class and is ranked No. 7 overall in California. 30 programs have extended offers to Pleasant, with Boston College, California, Oregon, UCLA and USC in the lead, per 247Sports.

Folsom (Calif.) Tight end Walker Lyons

Lyons (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) is the fifth-best tight end in the class of 2023, according to the composite rankings. He has offers from 33 schools; Georgia, BYU, USC, Utah and Stanford are all considered to be in the running.