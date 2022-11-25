Friday Night Notes: New QBs for Notre Dame and Florida State, Oregon eats their fill, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Many of the best quarterbacks from the recruiting class of 2023 have already made their college commitments. However, there are still a few potential diamonds in the rough out there. This week, Florida State and Notre Dame both picked up commitments from highly ranked QB prospects.

Florida State: Brock Glenn

On Monday Florida State pulled off a recruiting coup by flipping four-star QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. Glenn (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 23 at his position and No. 12 in the state of Tennessee. As a Junior, Glenn threw for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine picks. He committed to the Buckeyes back in late July but the Seminoles never gave up on him.

Glenn is the ninth blue-chip prospect overall for Florida State, now ranked No. 17 in this recruiting cycle – a few points behind Arkansas. Ohio State has dropped to No. 6 behind Texas.

Notre Dame: Kenny Minchey

The Fighting Irish also managed a QB flip of their own, of sorts. Last week Kenny Minchey decommitted from Pittsburgh, and it’s now clear he had Notre Dame in his sights when he made that decision. On Tuesday, Minchey announced his new commitment:

Minchey (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is ranked No. 12 in his class at his position and No. 254 overall in the country.

While getting Minchey was big, Notre Dame still ranks No. 3 in the recruiting race, while Pitt is all the way down at No. 50.

Here’s what else is in the notebook. Let’s get to it…