Friday Night Notes: Ohio State laying future foundation, top '24 CB visits LSU and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week we begin with Ohio State, which has become a wide receiver factory for the NFL in recent years. The class of 2022 produced Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were selected No. 10 and No. 11, respectively, in the draft. They join a stacked group of former Buckeyes in the pros, including Michael Thomas, Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, among others.

Ohio State had an eye on continuing that dominance at WR this week, extending offers to two potential 2024 recruits, including one of the top wide receivers in the class.

Christian Brothers College (Mo.) WR Jeremiah McClellan

One offer went to McClellan (6-foot-1, 185 pounds), a four-star receiver ranked No. 29 at his position and the fifth-best overall recruit in the state of Missouri. The Buckeyes are hardly the only team that’s interested. He has offers from 23 other schools, including from Big Ten rivals like Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan State.

Duncanville (Texas) OLB Colin Simmons

An even bigger fish the Buckeyes would like to get a commitment from is Simmons, a five-star edge defender who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 2 EDGE prospect in the country and is No. 16 overall. Simmons has 43 offers on the table so far – including one from home-state Texas, but LSU is currently the favorite…