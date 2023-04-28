Friday Night Notes: 13 recruiting stories from around the College Wires network

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

As an unpredictable 2023 NFL draft unfolds in Kansas City, the best high school football players around the country continue their climb to the next level. On this week’s edition of Friday Night Notes, we will be playing the proverbial point guard – or game manager quarterback – if you prefer.

Instead of going through a deeper dive on a few recruiting updates, we will take a scrolling tour of the landscape through over a dozen links to recruiting stories from around the College Wires network.

First, we will share a few quick notes on five college football programs that stood out this week in the 2024 recruiting race.

1. Michigan

There’s a new leader in this recruiting cycle. By picking up commitments from a pair of blue chip prospects earlier this week, the Wolverines knocked off arch-rival Ohio State from the No. 1 spot in the country.

2. Arkansas

While top billing went to Ann Arbor, no school made more overall progress this past week than Arkansas. Last weekend the Razorbacks picked up commitments from four new recruits for their class of 2024. Arkansas now ranks No. 14 in the nation.

3. Notre Dame

Just yesterday two more blue-chip recruits made commitments to Power 5 programs. The Fighting Irish got one in Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Isiah Canion. Going by the composite rankings, he’s No. 29 at his position, also No. 29 in the state and No. 194 nationally.

4. Oklahoma

The Sooners also got themselves a four-star wide receiver on Thursday in Zion Kearney from Hightower (Texas). Kearney had offers from 33 other schools, including Arkansas, Colorado, LSU, Oregon and Washington. His arrival pushes Oklahoma into the top 25 (more on that later).

5. LSU

Last but not least, LSU also picked up a pair of four-star recruits. Over the weekend, they got Denham Springs (La.) safety Dashawn McBryde to commit. On Wednesday they followed that up by recruiting East Feliciana (La.) four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green.