Friday Night Notes: TCU's new QB, TJ Moore's top 13 schools and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

TCU made it all the way to the national championship this past season, only to get blown out by Georgia. If they intend to return to the big stage, they must retool at several key positions this offseason. With starting quarterback Max Duggan having declared for the 2023 NFL draft, they’ll definitely need to include a QB on the list. Help is on the way, though.

On Thursday, Aledo (Texas) three-star quarterback Hauss Hajny announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs with the following message he shared on his Twitter account.

“After much consideration, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Texas Christian University. As someone who has grown up with purple in my blood, becoming a Horned Frog is a lifelong dream come true. I know that my success is not mine alone. I owe everything to God’s grace and guidance, as well as my incredible support system of family, friends, and coaches who have believed in me every step of the way. To the coaches who have been a part of my recruiting journey, thank you for your time and investment in me and my family. I can’t wait to begin this next chapter as a Horned Frog and make all of you proud. #GoFrogs.”

Hejny (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) also had offers from Duke, Austin Peay, Baylor, Cal, Campbell, Houston, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Utah, UTSA and West Virginia.

According to the composite rankings, Hejny is No. 43 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024 and No. 114 overall in the state of Texas.

Hejny marks the first commitment for TCU in the ’24 recruiting cycle.