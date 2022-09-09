Friday Night Notes: Texas A&M enters the chat, UCF hosts 'Honeycomb' and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond

It’s not how you start a race; it’s how you finish. We got a reminder of that this week as Texas A&M finally got into the mix with their recruiting class of 2023. After lagging behind other big schools for several months, the Aggies scored two big recruits this week…

On Tuesday, four-star La Grange (Texas) cornerback Bravion Rogers decided to recommit to Texas A&M after decommitting last month.

Rogers (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is ranked as the seventh-best player in the state and is No. 4 at his position by 247Sports. He also had interest from Alabama, Baylor and Georgia.

In addition to his defensive work, Rogers is a productive running back. During his junior year, he totaled 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 105 carries. On the other side of the ball, he posted two interceptions and only allowed a 38.1% completion rate.

That same day Texas A&M got another big commitment to bolster their 2023 offensive line. Five-star Westlake (Texas) guard TJ Shanahan Jr. has also committed to Jimbo Fisher’s team. Shanahan (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is considered one of the most powerful linemen in his class and is ranked No. 150 nationally. The Aggies still have work to do, though. Shanahan is only their 11th recruit overall.

These moves helped propel Texas A&M up several spots in the 2023 recruiting rankings: after leap-frogging over Washington, Northwestern, TCU and Iowa, among others, they’re up to No. 24.