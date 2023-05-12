Friday Night Notes: Top '25 QB visits Ohio State, Oregon's big OT prospect and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2025 and ranks third nationally.

It appears that Underwood’s recruitment might be becoming a battle between two of the most bitter rivals in college football: Ohio State and Michigan. Naturally, that rivalry has spilled over into the recruiting race, where the Wolverines and Buckeyes rank first and second respectively in the 2024 cycle. Obviously, landing a rare talent like Underwood at the game’s most-important position would be a massive win for one Big Ten power over the other.

Last weekend, Underwood visited the Ohio State campus after participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp Series in Columbus. Underwood shared a photo of himself decked out in Buckeyes gear and a WWE championship belt.

Underwood told Steve Wiltfong at 247Sports that he and his family enjoyed their visit.

However, his home state is Michigan, where he ranks as the top player overall and the Wolverines are the favorite to get Underwood’s commitment. He has reportedly visited their campus three times in the last couple of months. On3’s prediction model is pegging their chances at 35.5%. Next it’s Michigan State (22.3%), then Ohio State (11.6%).

Of course these are far from the only programs that are interested. According to 247 Sports, Underwood has received offers from 35 schools.

Read more at Buckeyes Wire.