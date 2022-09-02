Friday Night Notes: Who's the top QB in 2024, Florida's dominance and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week we will look ahead to the recruiting class of 2024, beginning with some of the top quarterback prospects. One of them is Derek Lagway Jr. (DJ) from Willis (Texas), who is currently ranked No. 6 at his position and 44th nationally by 247Sports.

Even though he’s only entering his junior high school season, Lagway has no shortage of suitors. So far, he has 32 offers on deck – including one from Texas A&M, where he’ll make his first official fall visit this weekend.

Lagway (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) is coming off a breakout 2021 campaign, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He totaled 17 passing touchdowns plus six more as a rusher.

He got the new season off to a strong start, going 21-28 for 343 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s game.

The Aggies will open their 2022 football season tomorrow at home against Sam Houston State. Texas Tech and Oklahoma are among the other contenders to secure his commitment.

Some analysts are calling Lagway the best QB in the country…