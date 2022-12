High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'Madden NFL 23'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.

Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “Madden NFL 23.”

Alabama Champion: Bob Jones High School — BJHS Robinson Runner-Up: WP Davidson High School — StickWork Arkansas Champion: Cabot High School — JBellou Runner-Up: Tejada — Tejada Central Region Champion: Clinton High School (Miss.) — Madden Arrows Runner-Up: Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.) — HHS Madden Football Eastern Region Champion: East Kentwood High School (Mich.) — East Kentwood – PK21 Runner-Up: Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.) — Madden Raider Georgia Champion: Marietta High School — EYEDOTU Runner-Up: New Manchester High School — MadJag Kentucky Champion: Hart County High School — Hart County Raiders – C-Rex Runner-Up: Great Crossing High School — GCHS Madden Mountain Region Champion: Clovis High School (N.M.) — CHS C Madden Runner-Up: Thompson Valley High School (Colo.) — TVs Very Own Houckes Oklahoma Champion: Salina High School — Salina Wildcats Runner-Up: Cyril High School — Cyril Pirates – Young – Madden Pacific Region Champion: Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.) — Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado Runner-Up: Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.) — Mustangs Nathan Ramirez