High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'Rocket League'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.

Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “Rocket League.”

Alabama Champion: Bob Jones High SchoolBob Jones High School — BJHS Fusion Runner-Up: Calera High School — Calera RL Blue Related Alaska Champion: Sitka High School — Sitka Rocket Wolves Runner-Up: Nome-Beltz Jr/Sr High School — Beltz Bois Related Arkansas Champion: Valley View High School — Axle Collectors Runner-Up: Van Buren High School — Team Balance Related California Champion: Quartz Hill High School — Continuum Runner-Up: Norco High School — NHS RL Gryffindor Related Central Region Champion: Westside High School (Neb.) — Westside Rocket League Runner-Up: Upperman High School (Tenn.) — Upperman Rocket League Swarm Related Colorado Champion: Cherry Creek High School — Creek Rocket League Runner-Up: Rocky Mountain High School — RMHS Lobos Varsity Related Connecticut Champion: Putnam Science Academy — PSA Mustangs Red Runner-Up: William H Hall High School — Hall Rocket Titans Related Eastern Region Champion: St. Anne High School (Ontario, Can.) — Crusaders Rocket League 2 Runner-Up: Eastern Senior High School (D.C.) — Rambler Varsity Related Florida Champion: Bishop Kenny High School — Crusader Esports 1 Runner-Up: Doral Academy Charter High School — Doral Academy Firebirds A Related Georgia Champion: West Forsyth High School — WFHS Wolverines Gold Runner-Up: Dalton High School — Dalton Esports Related Hawaii Champion: Iolani School — Iolani RL Black Runner-Up: Mililani High School — MHSeSports1 Related Illinois Champion: McHenry Community High School — MCHS Warriors- RL Runner-Up: Mount Carmel High School — Mount Carmel Caravan Related Kentucky Champion: Montgomery County High School — MoCo Rocket League Runner-Up: Bowling Green High School — Purple Reign Related Louisiana Champion: David Thibodaux Stem Magnet Academy — DTSMA Bulldog RL Blue Runner-Up: Caddo Parish Magnet High School — The Mustard Men Related Maine Champion: Caribou High School — Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons) Runner-Up: Noble High School — Noble Knights RL Varsity Related Massachusetts Champion: Tewksbury Memorial High School — RL TMHS Runner-Up: Shrewsbury Sr High School — SHS – CEOs Related Michigan Champion: Divine Child High School — DC Falcons RL Runner-Up: Detroit Catholic Central High School — Detroit Catholic Central Related Mississippi Champion: Biloxi High School — BHS Rockets Runner-Up: Petal High School — Panthers Unleashed Related Mountain Region Champion: Jordan High School (Utah) — JHS RL 1 Runner-Up: Provo High School (Utah) — Provo Varsity RL Related New York Champion: Mohonasen Senior High School — Mohonasen Warriors Runner-Up: Ausable Valley High School — AVCS 1 Related Oklahoma Champion: Edmond Memorial High School — EMHS Varsity Rocket League Team Runner-Up: Ada High School — AHS Cougars Related Texas Region Champion: Garland High School (Texas) — Team Rocket Runner-Up: Sachse High School (Texas) — SHS Blue Related Texas Private Champion: Prince of Peace Christian High School — RLS Navy Runner-Up: Grace Preparatory Academy — Grace Prep Lions Varsity Related Virginia Champion: Woodson County High School — Cavaliers Runner-Up: Osbourn Park High School — OP FC Related