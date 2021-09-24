GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase schedule announced

By Logan Newman | September 24, 2021 9:00 am ET

ESPN announced its broadcast schedule for weeks 5-10 of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase.

The worldwide leader in sports is televising 18 high school football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.

Seven games will take place between weeks 5 and 10. Twenty-two players in the classes of 2022 and 2023 who are ranked in ESPN’s top 300 prospect lists will take part in the games these upcoming weeks.

This schedule is headlined by the game between St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and De La Salle (Concord, Calf.), two teams that are traditionally stalwarts in the Super 25 but both of whom have suffered a loss this season.

The schedule can be found below. All times are Eastern and all rankings are ESPN’s.