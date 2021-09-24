GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase schedule announced

ESPN announced its broadcast schedule for weeks 5-10 of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase.
The worldwide leader in sports is televising 18 high school football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.
Seven games will take place between weeks 5 and 10. Twenty-two players in the classes of 2022 and 2023 who are ranked in ESPN’s top 300 prospect lists will take part in the games these upcoming weeks.
This schedule is headlined by the game between St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and De La Salle (Concord, Calf.), two teams that are traditionally stalwarts in the Super 25 but both of whom have suffered a loss this season.
The schedule can be found below. All times are Eastern and all rankings are ESPN’s.
Friday, October 1: Medina (Ohio) vs. Mentor (Ohio)
7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Mentor High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
Two players to watch:
- Medina quarterback Drew Allar: Penn State commit, No. 40 senior
- Mentor defensive end Brenan Vernon: Notre Dame commit, No. 35 junior
Friday, October 1: St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. De La Salle (Calf.)
10 p.m. on ESPN2 from De La Salle High School, in Concord, Calif.
Two players to watch:
- St. Frances defensive lineman Derrick Moore: Oklahoma commit, No. 21 senior
- De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan: Notre Dame commit, No. 272 junior
Friday, October 8: St. Joseph Prep (Penn.) vs. Middletown (Del.)
5 p.m. on ESPNU from Middletown High School in Middletown, Del.
Two players to watch:
- St. Joseph’s safety Keenan Nelson Jr.: South Carolina commit, No. 172 senior
- Middletown quarterback Braden Davis: South Carolina commit, No. 108 senior
Thursday, October 14: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)
8 p.m. on ESPN2 from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.
Two players to watch:
- Collins Hill cornerback Travis Hunter: Florida State commit, No. 3 senior
- North Gwinnett defensive tackle Kayden McDonald: Uncommitted, No. 273 junior
Friday, October 22: Berkeley Prep (Fla.) vs. Isidore Newman (La.)
9 p.m. on ESPNU from Newman School in New Orleans, La.
Two players to watch:
- Newman quarterback Arch Manning: Uncommitted, No. 2 junior
- Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley: Notre Dame commit, No. 165 junior
Friday, October 29: Clackamas (Ore.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.)
10 p.m. on ESPNU from Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore.
Two players to watch:
- Central Catholic linebacker Emar’rion Winston: Oregon commit, No. 289 senior
- Clackamas linebacker Kaden Ludwick: Colorado commit
Thursday, November 4: Frisco Liberty (Texas) vs. Lovejoy (Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPNU from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas
- Lovejoy wide receiver Jaxson Lavender: Uncommitted, No. 274 junior
- Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart: No. 7 senior