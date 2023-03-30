Georgia Bulldogs: Ranking the reigning champions' top-10 recruits of 2023

Georgia is on top of the mountain in college football, having won the last two national championships in convincing fashion.
Maintaining that dominance will be difficult, especially because they’ll be losing some of their best players – such as DL Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith – in the 2023 NFL draft at the end of April.
Keeping ahead of the competition will require head coach Kirby Smart and his staff to continue recruiting the best high school football talent from around the country.
Here are the top 10 highest-ranked players who have committed to their recruiting class of 2023, which ranks No. 2 in the nation.
1
Damon Wilson
High school: Venice (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 20
2
Raylen Wilson
High school: Lincoln (Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 213 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 27
3
Monroe Freeling
High school: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 294 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 32
4
Joenel Aguero
High school: St. John’s Prep (Mass.)
Position: Safety
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 37
5
Jordan Hall
High school: Westside (Fla.)
Position: Defensive line
Rating: Five stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 317 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 39
6
AJ Harris
High school: Central (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 41
7
Samuel M'Pemba
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 47
8
Gabriel Harris
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Edge
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 237 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 65
9
CJ Allen
High school: Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 217 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 72
10
Pearce Spurlin
High school: South Walton (Fla.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 pounds
Consensus ranking: No. 76