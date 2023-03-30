Sections

Georgia Bulldogs: Ranking the reigning champions' top-10 recruits of 2023

Georgia is on top of the mountain in college football, having won the last two national championships in convincing fashion.

Maintaining that dominance will be difficult, especially because they’ll be losing some of their best players – such as DL Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith – in the 2023 NFL draft at the end of April.

Keeping ahead of the competition will require head coach Kirby Smart and his staff to continue recruiting the best high school football talent from around the country.

Here are the top 10 highest-ranked players who have committed to their recruiting class of 2023, which ranks No. 2 in the nation.

1
Damon Wilson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Venice (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 20

2
Raylen Wilson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Lincoln (Fla.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 213 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 27

3
Monroe Freeling

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 294 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 32

4
Joenel Aguero

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. John’s Prep (Mass.)

Position: Safety

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 37

5
Jordan Hall

247Sports

High school: Westside (Fla.)

Position: Defensive line

Rating: Five stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 317 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 39

6
AJ Harris

Jordan D. Hill, 247Sports

High school: Central (Ala.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 41

7
Samuel M'Pemba

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 47

8
Gabriel Harris

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Edge

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 237 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 65

9
CJ Allen

247Sports

High school: Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 217 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 72

10
Pearce Spurlin

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: South Walton (Fla.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 240 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 76

