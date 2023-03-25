Sections

GIECO Nationals boys and girls basketball schedule

The GEICO Nationals are set to begin this week as eight boys high school basketball teams and four girls high school basketball teams will compete to dictate the respective champions of the prestigious tournament.

Over 10 games from Thursday through Saturday, dozens of highly ranked prospects will play in games televised on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the boys championship scheduled for ESPN.

The eight boys teams playing are Paul VI (Va.), Link Academy (Mo.), IMG Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep (Calif.), AZ Compass (Ariz.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Sunrise Christian (Kan.) and Montverde (Fla.).

The four girls teams are McDonogh (Md.), Long Island Lutheran, Westtown (Penn.) and Montverde.

Here is the schedule. All times listed in Eastern.

Thursday, March 30

Boys quarterfinals

Paul VI vs. Link Academy, Noon, ESPNU

IMG Academy vs. Prolific Prep, 2 p.m., ESPNU

AZ Compass vs. Long Island Lutheran,  4 p.m., ESPNU

Sunrise Christian vs. Montverde, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, March 31

Girls Semifinals

McDonogh vs. LuHi, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Westtown vs. Montverde, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Semifinals

Boys’ Semifinal 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Boys’ Semifinal 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, April 1

Championships

Girls Championship Game, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Boys Championship Game, noon, ESPN

