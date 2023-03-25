GIECO Nationals boys and girls basketball schedule

The GEICO Nationals are set to begin this week as eight boys high school basketball teams and four girls high school basketball teams will compete to dictate the respective champions of the prestigious tournament.
Over 10 games from Thursday through Saturday, dozens of highly ranked prospects will play in games televised on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the boys championship scheduled for ESPN.
The eight boys teams playing are Paul VI (Va.), Link Academy (Mo.), IMG Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep (Calif.), AZ Compass (Ariz.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Sunrise Christian (Kan.) and Montverde (Fla.).
The four girls teams are McDonogh (Md.), Long Island Lutheran, Westtown (Penn.) and Montverde.
Here is the schedule. All times listed in Eastern.
Thursday, March 30
Boys quarterfinals
Paul VI vs. Link Academy, Noon, ESPNU
IMG Academy vs. Prolific Prep, 2 p.m., ESPNU
AZ Compass vs. Long Island Lutheran, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Sunrise Christian vs. Montverde, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, March 31
Girls Semifinals
McDonogh vs. LuHi, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
Westtown vs. Montverde, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Semifinals
Boys’ Semifinal 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boys’ Semifinal 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, April 1
Championships
Girls Championship Game, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Boys Championship Game, noon, ESPN