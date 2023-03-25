GIECO Nationals boys and girls basketball schedule

The GEICO Nationals are set to begin this week as eight boys high school basketball teams and four girls high school basketball teams will compete to dictate the respective champions of the prestigious tournament.

Over 10 games from Thursday through Saturday, dozens of highly ranked prospects will play in games televised on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the boys championship scheduled for ESPN.

The eight boys teams playing are Paul VI (Va.), Link Academy (Mo.), IMG Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep (Calif.), AZ Compass (Ariz.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Sunrise Christian (Kan.) and Montverde (Fla.).

The four girls teams are McDonogh (Md.), Long Island Lutheran, Westtown (Penn.) and Montverde.

Here is the schedule. All times listed in Eastern.