GIECO Nationals: Preview the 4 girls basketball teams competing for the championship

Four of the best girls basketball teams in the country, including the top two teams in MaxPreps’ rankings, will be displaying their prowess at the GEICO Nationals this week.

McDonogh (Md.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Westtown (Penn.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.) will vie for the prestigious championship on March 31 and April 1, with the opening games taking place on Friday.

Between those four teams, nine players are ranked on ESPN’s lists for the classes of 2023 and 2024.

Here is a quick rundown of the teams ahead of the game action.

