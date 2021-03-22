Which girls HS basketball programs won state championships this season?

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in this year’s high school basketball season, but champions have still been crowned across the country and plenty more are still to come.
26 states have already completed their postseason slates, while 24 more (including the District of Columbia) will name champions before the year is up. Only New Jersey elected not to host postseason play this high school basketball season.
USA Today High School Sports will keep you posted on who brings home hardware across the girls high school basketball landscape with a running list of state champions.
Alabama
7A — Hoover High School
6A — Hazel Green High School
5A — Carver Birmingham High School
4A — Rogers High School
3A — Prattville Christian Academy
2A — Pisgah High School
1A — Skyline High School
AISA AAA — Glenwood High School
AISA AA — Southern Academy
AISA A — Abbeville Christian Academy
Delaware
Div. 1 — St. Elizabeth
Florida
7A — Plant High School
6A — St. Thomas Aquinas
5A — American Heritage High School
4A — Lake Highland Preparatory School
3A — Miami Country Day
2A — Miami Christian
1A — Ponce De Leon High School
Georgia
AAAAAAA — Marietta High School
AAAAAA — Westlake High School
AAAAA — Woodward Academy
AAAA — Carver High School
AAA — Cross Creek High School
AA — Josey High School
Private A — Hebron Christian Academy
Public A — Calhoun County High School
GISA A — LaGrange Academy
GISA AA — Brentwood High School
GISA AAA — Southland Academy
Idaho
5A — Mountain View High School
4A — Blackfoot High School
3A — Timberlake High School
2A — Melba High School
1A DI — Grace High School
1A DII — Tri-Valley High School
Indiana
4A — Crown Point High School
3A — Silver Creek High School
2A — Linton-Stockton High School
1A — Pioneer High School
Iowa
5A — Waukee High School
4A — Ballard High School
3A — Unity Christian
2A — Dike-New Hartford High School
1A — Newell-Fonda High School
Kansas
6A — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
5A — Aquinas High School
4A — Bishop Miege
3A — Cheney High School
2A — Sterling High School
1A DI — Olpe High School
1A DII — Central Plains High School
Louisiana
5A — Captain Shreve High School
4A — LaGrange High School
3A — Madison Prep Academy
2A — Lake Arthur High School
1A — East Iberville High School
B — Fairview High School
C — Hicks High School
Div. 1 — John Curtis Christian
Div. 2 — St. Louis Catholic
Div. 3 — Lafayette Christian Academy
Div. 4 — Ouachita Christian
Div. 5 — University Academy
Mississippi
6A — Olive Branch High School
5A — Laurel High School
4A — Pontotoc High School
3A — Belmont High School
2A — New Site High School
1A — Ingomar High School
Missouri
Class 3 — Lift for Life Academy
Class 2 — Southern Reynolds High School
Class 1 — Jefferson High School
Montana
AA — Capital High School
A — Havre High School
B — Sweet Grass High School
C — Fort Benton High School
Nebraska
A — Pius X High School
B — Elkhorn North High School
C1 — North Bend High School
C2 — Crofton High School
D1 — Weeping High School
D2 — St. Francis High School
New Hampshire
Div. 1 — Bedford High School
Div. 2 — Bishop Brady
Div. 3 — Conant High School
Div. 4 — Hinsdale High School
North Carolina
4A — Zebulon B. Vance High School
3A — Jesse Carson High School
2A — Shelby High School
1A — Murphy High School
NCISAA 1A — Victory Christian Center
NCISAA 2A — Davidson Day
NCISAA 3A — Concord Academy
NCISAA 4A — Cannon High School
NCCSA 2A — Wilson Christian Academy
NCCSA 1A — Shining Light Academy
North Dakota
A — Century High School
B — Grafton High School
Ohio
Div. 1 — Mount Notre Dame
Div. 2 — Napoleon High School
Div. 3 — Hiland High School
Div. 4 — Fort Loramie High School
Oklahoma
6A — Norman High School
5A — Sapulpa High School
4A — Tuttle High School
3A — Jones High School
2A — Howe High School
1A — Hydro-Eakly High School
B — Lomega High School
Rhode Island
Div. 1 — St. Raphael Academy
Div. 2 — Ponaganset High School
Div. 3 — Mt. Pleasant High School
South Carolina
4A — Westside High School
3A — Keenan High School
2A — Saluda High School
1A — Military Magnet Academy
SCISA AAA — Cardinal Newman
SCISA AA — Hilton Head Christian Academy
SCISA A — Newberry Academy
South Dakota
AA — Washington High School
A — Roncalli High School
B — White River High School
Tennessee
Division 2 AA — Hutchinson High School
Division 2 A — Webb High School
Texas
6A — Duncanville High School
5A — Liberty High School
4A — Fairfield High School
3A — Shallowater High School
2A — Gruver High School
1A — Nazareth High School
TAPPS 6A — Bishop Lynch
TAPPS 5A — Southwest Christian School
TAPPS 4A — Lubbock Christian
TAPPS 3A — Lutheran North
TAPPS 2A — Southcrest Christian
TAPPS 1A — Cornerstone Christian
TCAF Div. 1 — Newman International Academy (Arlington)
TCAF Div. 2 — Community Christian
TCAL 2A — Cornerstone Christian Academy
TCAL 1A — Annapolis Christian Academy
Utah
6A — Fremont High School
5A — Springville High School
4A — Sky View High School
3A — Morgan High School
2A — North Summit High School
1A — Piute High School
Virginia
6A — Madison High School
5A — Princess Anne High School
4A — Louisa County High School
3A — Mason High School
2A — Luray High School
1A — Honaker High School
VISAA Div. 1 — Saint Gertrude
VISAA Div. 2 — Steward High School
VISAA Div. 3 — Virginia Academy
Wisconsin
4A — East High School
3A — Douglas High School
2A — Wyoming Indian High School
1A — Cokeville High School
Currently in progress, Did not participate or Still to play
Alaska — March 27
Arizona — Currently in progress
Arkansas — Currently in progress
California — Spring season
Colorado — Currently in progress
Connecticut — Spring season
Washington D.C. — Spring season
Hawaii — Spring season
Illinois — Spring season
Kentucky — Currently in progress
Maine — Spring season
Maryland — Spring season
Massachusetts — Spring season
Michigan — Spring season
Minnesota — Spring season
Nevada — Spring season
New Jersey — Did not participate
New Mexico — Spring season
New York — Spring season
Oregon — Spring season
Pennsylvania — March 26
Vermont — Spring season
Washington — Spring season
West Virginia — Spring season