Which girls HS basketball programs won state championships this season?

By March 22, 2021 7:30 am

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in this year’s high school basketball season, but champions have still been crowned across the country and plenty more are still to come.

26 states have already completed their postseason slates, while 24 more (including the District of Columbia) will name champions before the year is up. Only New Jersey elected not to host postseason play this high school basketball season.

USA Today High School Sports will keep you posted on who brings home hardware across the girls high school basketball landscape with a running list of state champions.

Alabama

7A — Hoover High School

6A — Hazel Green High School

5A — Carver Birmingham High School

4A — Rogers High School

3A — Prattville Christian Academy

2A — Pisgah High School

1A — Skyline High School

AISA AAA — Glenwood High School

AISA AA — Southern Academy

AISA A — Abbeville Christian Academy

Delaware

Div. 1 — St. Elizabeth

Florida

7A — Plant High School

6A — St. Thomas Aquinas

5A — American Heritage High School

4A — Lake Highland Preparatory School

3A — Miami Country Day

2A — Miami Christian

1A — Ponce De Leon High School

Georgia

AAAAAAA — Marietta High School

AAAAAA — Westlake High School

AAAAA — Woodward Academy

AAAA — Carver High School

AAA — Cross Creek High School

AA — Josey High School

Private A — Hebron Christian Academy

Public A — Calhoun County High School

GISA A — LaGrange Academy

GISA AA — Brentwood High School

GISA AAA — Southland Academy

Idaho

5A — Mountain View High School

4A — Blackfoot High School

3A — Timberlake High School

2A — Melba High School

1A DI — Grace High School

1A DII — Tri-Valley High School

Indiana

4A — Crown Point High School

3A — Silver Creek High School

2A — Linton-Stockton High School

1A — Pioneer High School

Iowa

5A — Waukee High School

4A — Ballard High School

3A — Unity Christian

2A — Dike-New Hartford High School

1A — Newell-Fonda High School

Kansas

6A — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

5A — Aquinas High School

4A — Bishop Miege

3A — Cheney High School

2A — Sterling High School

1A DI — Olpe High School

1A DII — Central Plains High School

Louisiana

5A — Captain Shreve High School

4A — LaGrange High School

3A — Madison Prep Academy

2A — Lake Arthur High School

1A — East Iberville High School

B — Fairview High School

C — Hicks High School

Div. 1 — John Curtis Christian

Div. 2 — St. Louis Catholic

Div. 3 — Lafayette Christian Academy

Div. 4 — Ouachita Christian

Div. 5 — University Academy

Mississippi

6A — Olive Branch High School

5A — Laurel High School

4A — Pontotoc High School

3A — Belmont High School

2A — New Site High School

1A — Ingomar High School

Missouri

Class 3 — Lift for Life Academy

Class 2 — Southern Reynolds High School

Class 1 — Jefferson High School

Montana

AA — Capital High School

A — Havre High School

B — Sweet Grass High School

C — Fort Benton High School

Nebraska

A — Pius X High School

B — Elkhorn North High School

C1 — North Bend High School

C2 — Crofton High School

D1 — Weeping High School

D2 — St. Francis High School

New Hampshire

Div. 1 — Bedford High School

Div. 2 — Bishop Brady

Div. 3 — Conant High School

Div. 4 — Hinsdale High School

North Carolina

4A — Zebulon B. Vance High School

3A — Jesse Carson High School

2A — Shelby High School

1A — Murphy High School

NCISAA 1A — Victory Christian Center

NCISAA 2A — Davidson Day

NCISAA 3A — Concord Academy

NCISAA 4A — Cannon High School

NCCSA 2A — Wilson Christian Academy

NCCSA 1A — Shining Light Academy

North Dakota

A — Century High School

B — Grafton High School

Ohio

Div. 1 — Mount Notre Dame

Div. 2 — Napoleon High School

Div. 3 — Hiland High School

Div. 4 — Fort Loramie High School

Oklahoma

6A — Norman High School

5A — Sapulpa High School

4A — Tuttle High School

3A — Jones High School

2A — Howe High School

1A — Hydro-Eakly High School

B — Lomega High School

Rhode Island

Div. 1 — St. Raphael Academy

Div. 2 — Ponaganset High School

Div. 3 — Mt. Pleasant High School

 

South Carolina

4A — Westside High School

3A — Keenan High School

2A — Saluda High School

1A — Military Magnet Academy

SCISA AAA — Cardinal Newman

SCISA AA — Hilton Head Christian Academy

SCISA A — Newberry Academy

South Dakota

AA — Washington High School

A — Roncalli High School

B — White River High School

Tennessee

Division 2 AA — Hutchinson High School

Division 2 A — Webb High School

Texas

6A — Duncanville High School

5A — Liberty High School

4A — Fairfield High School

3A — Shallowater High School

2A — Gruver High School

1A — Nazareth High School

TAPPS 6A — Bishop Lynch

TAPPS 5A — Southwest Christian School

TAPPS 4A — Lubbock Christian

TAPPS 3A — Lutheran North

TAPPS 2A — Southcrest Christian

TAPPS 1A — Cornerstone Christian

TCAF Div. 1 — Newman International Academy (Arlington)

TCAF Div. 2 — Community Christian

TCAL 2A — Cornerstone Christian Academy

TCAL 1A — Annapolis Christian Academy

Utah

6A — Fremont High School

5A — Springville High School

4A — Sky View High School

3A — Morgan High School

2A — North Summit High School

1A — Piute High School

Virginia

6A — Madison High School

5A — Princess Anne High School

4A — Louisa County High School

3A — Mason High School

2A — Luray High School

1A — Honaker High School

VISAA Div. 1 — Saint Gertrude

VISAA Div. 2 — Steward High School

VISAA Div. 3 — Virginia Academy

Wisconsin

4A — East High School

3A — Douglas High School

2A — Wyoming Indian High School

1A — Cokeville High School

Currently in progress, Did not participate or Still to play

Alaska — March 27

Arizona — Currently in progress

Arkansas — Currently in progress

California — Spring season

Colorado — Currently in progress

Connecticut — Spring season

Washington D.C. — Spring season

Hawaii — Spring season

Illinois — Spring season

Kentucky — Currently in progress

Maine — Spring season

Maryland — Spring season

Massachusetts — Spring season

Michigan — Spring season

Minnesota — Spring season

Nevada — Spring season

New Jersey — Did not participate

New Mexico — Spring season

New York — Spring season

Oregon — Spring season

Pennsylvania — March 26

Vermont — Spring season

Washington — Spring season

West Virginia — Spring season

