Which girls HS basketball programs won state championships this season?

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in this year’s high school basketball season, but champions have still been crowned across the country and plenty more are still to come.

26 states have already completed their postseason slates, while 24 more (including the District of Columbia) will name champions before the year is up. Only New Jersey elected not to host postseason play this high school basketball season.

USA Today High School Sports will keep you posted on who brings home hardware across the girls high school basketball landscape with a running list of state champions.