Top 10 high school prospects for 2022 MLB Draft

High school baseball season is here, which means some of the top players in the nation are one step closer to rising to the professional ranks.

Elite seniors will hear their name called when the 2022 MLB Draft takes place in July. Many will go off the board high as teams scour the amateur ranks for their next superstar.

Here is an early look at the top 10 high school prospects for this year’s MLB Draft.

1 Termarr Johnson Position: Shortstop High School: Mays (Ga.) College Commitment: Undecided Related 2 Elijah Green Position: Outfield High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) College Commitment: Miami Related 3 Dylan Lesko Position: Pitcher High School: Buford (Ga.) College Commitment: Vanderbilt Related 4 Druw Jones Position: Outfield High School: Wesleyan (Ga.) College Commitment: Vanderbilt Related 5 Brock Porter Position: Pitcher High School: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep (Mich.) College Commitment: Clemson Related 6 Tristan Smith Position: Pitcher High School: Boiling Springs (S.C.) College Commitment: Clemson Related 7 Brandon Barriera Position: Pitcher High School: American Heritage (Fla.) College Commitment: Vanderbilt Related 8 Jackson Ferris Position: Pitcher High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) College Commitment: Ole Miss Related 9 Ian Ritchie Jr. Position: Pitcher High School: Bainbridge (Wash.) College Commitment: UCLA Related 10 Andrew Dutkanych Position: Pitcher High School: Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory College Commitment: Vanderbilt Related