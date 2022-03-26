Top 10 high school prospects for 2022 MLB Draft

High school baseball season is here, which means some of the top players in the nation are one step closer to rising to the professional ranks.
Elite seniors will hear their name called when the 2022 MLB Draft takes place in July. Many will go off the board high as teams scour the amateur ranks for their next superstar.
Here is an early look at the top 10 high school prospects for this year’s MLB Draft.
1
Termarr Johnson
Position: Shortstop
High School: Mays (Ga.)
College Commitment: Undecided
2
Elijah Green
Position: Outfield
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
College Commitment: Miami
3
Dylan Lesko
Position: Pitcher
High School: Buford (Ga.)
College Commitment: Vanderbilt
4
Druw Jones
Position: Outfield
High School: Wesleyan (Ga.)
College Commitment: Vanderbilt
5
Brock Porter
Position: Pitcher
High School: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep (Mich.)
College Commitment: Clemson
6
Tristan Smith
Position: Pitcher
High School: Boiling Springs (S.C.)
College Commitment: Clemson
7
Brandon Barriera
Position: Pitcher
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
College Commitment: Vanderbilt
8
Jackson Ferris
Position: Pitcher
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
College Commitment: Ole Miss
9
Ian Ritchie Jr.
Position: Pitcher
High School: Bainbridge (Wash.)
College Commitment: UCLA
10
Andrew Dutkanych
Position: Pitcher
High School: Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory
College Commitment: Vanderbilt