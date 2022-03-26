Top 10 high school prospects for 2022 MLB Draft

High school baseball season is here, which means some of the top players in the nation are one step closer to rising to the professional ranks.

Elite seniors will hear their name called when the 2022 MLB Draft takes place in July. Many will go off the board high as teams scour the amateur ranks for their next superstar.

Here is an early look at the top 10 high school prospects for this year’s MLB Draft.

1
Termarr Johnson

Position: Shortstop

High School: Mays (Ga.)

College Commitment: Undecided

2
Elijah Green

Position: Outfield

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

College Commitment: Miami

3
Dylan Lesko

Position: Pitcher

High School: Buford (Ga.)

College Commitment: Vanderbilt

4
Druw Jones

Position: Outfield

High School: Wesleyan (Ga.)

College Commitment: Vanderbilt

5
Brock Porter

Position: Pitcher

High School: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep (Mich.)

College Commitment: Clemson

6
Tristan Smith

Position: Pitcher

High School: Boiling Springs (S.C.)

College Commitment: Clemson

7
Brandon Barriera

Position: Pitcher

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

College Commitment: Vanderbilt

8
Jackson Ferris

Position: Pitcher

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

College Commitment: Ole Miss

9
Ian Ritchie Jr.

Position: Pitcher

High School: Bainbridge (Wash.)

College Commitment: UCLA

10
Andrew Dutkanych

Position: Pitcher

High School: Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory

College Commitment: Vanderbilt

