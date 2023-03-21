High school baseball watchlist: 10 MLB draft prospects to know in 2023

The 2023 high school baseball season showcases an impressive lineup card of top prospects across the U.S., from dynamic middle infielders and outfielders to pitchers touching well above 90 mph on the radar gun.
Scouting the talent on the diamond is one of the more —if not most—complex tasks, though, with the massive amount of players stepping onto high school field oftentimes exposing the charts as mere guessing games.
But for baseball fans who are excited to keep any eye on the top-tier talent this season, these 10 players have been listed as the can’t-miss names to watch in 2023 (courtesy of the MLB.com’s draft experts).
10. Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School (Ill.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Dillon Head (1) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
9. Dylan Cupp, SS, Cedartown High School (Ga.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Dylan Cupp (10) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
8. Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit High School (Ore.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West pitcher Noble Meyer (9) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
7. Kevin McGonigle, SS/2B, Monsignor Bonner High School (Pa.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West infielder Kevin McGonigle (15) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
6. Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy (Mass.)
Vanderbilt commit Thomas White, via YouTube
5. Aidan Miller, 3B, JW Mitchell High School (Fla.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Aidan Miller (16) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
4. Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock High School (Texas)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West pitcher Travis Sykora (17) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
3. Blake Mitchell, C/RHP, Sinton High School (Texas)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West catcher Blake Mitchell (25) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick High School (N.C.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East outfielder Walker Jenkins (6) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
1. Max Clark, OF, Franklin High School (Ind.)
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Max Clark (3) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)