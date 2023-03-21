High school baseball watchlist: 10 MLB draft prospects to know in 2023

The 2023 high school baseball season showcases an impressive lineup card of top prospects across the U.S., from dynamic middle infielders and outfielders to pitchers touching well above 90 mph on the radar gun.

Scouting the talent on the diamond is one of the more —if not most—complex tasks, though, with the massive amount of players stepping onto high school field oftentimes exposing the charts as mere guessing games.

But for baseball fans who are excited to keep any eye on the top-tier talent this season, these 10 players have been listed as the can’t-miss names to watch in 2023 (courtesy of the MLB.com’s draft experts).