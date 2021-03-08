The longest active high school baseball winning streaks

With the season soon changing from winter to spring, high school baseball season is upon us.

Most of the country missed out on high school baseball last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while those who did play in 2020 had their season cut well short because of the coronavirus. Teams will be back in action in 2021, though, with some taking lengthy winning streaks back onto the diamond with them.

In the spirit of high school baseball season returning, here are nine programs with the longest active winning streaks across the United States.