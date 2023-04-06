High School Baseball: The top 10 RBI leaders of all time

Baseball season is upon us, making this a good time to reflect on some of the game’s greatest performers at the high school level.
Here are the top 10 all-time RBI leaders in high school baseball – stats courtesy of NFHS.
Baseball season is upon us, making this a good time to reflect on some of the game’s greatest performers at the high school level.
Here are the top 10 all-time RBI leaders in high school baseball – stats courtesy of NFHS.
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman gave back to his roots, donating $500,000 to El Modena's baseball team to help build a new clubhouse.
A Japanese high school baseball player who switches sides at the plate between each pitch has gone viral on Twitter.
Druw Jones' reported contract sets a record for MLB draft picks out of high school, and Jackson Holliday's bonus might eclipse it.