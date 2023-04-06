Sections

Advertisement

High School Baseball: The top 10 RBI leaders of all time

Baseball season is upon us, making this a good time to reflect on some of the game’s greatest performers at the high school level.

Here are the top 10 all-time RBI leaders in high school baseball – stats courtesy of NFHS.

Related

High school baseball watchlist: 10 MLB draft prospects to know in 2023

1
Drew Henson - Brighton (Mich.): 290

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

2
Mike Wilson - Marlow Central (Okla.): 282

Old baseball bat with ball and weathered glove

3
Logan Williams - South Side Bee Brance (Ark.): 274

Baseball bat

4
Jeff Malm - Bishop Gorman (Nev.): 255

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5
Cory Harris - Assumption (Iowa): 255

Baseballs rest on the artificial turf for WIAA state tournament action Friday July 24, 2015 at Concordia College in Mequon.

6
Drew Miller - G.W. Long (Ala.): 248

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

7
Gavin LaValley - Carl Albert (Okla.): 242

Baseballs.

8
Jacob Realmuto - Carl Albert (Okla.): 241

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9
Wade Miller - G.W. Long (Ala.): 240

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

10
Taylor Hawkins - Carl Albert (Okla.): 235

A baseball and glove with an American flag background.

More Stories

Freddie Freeman donates half million dollars to his HS baseball team

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman gave back to his roots, donating $500,000 to El Modena's baseball team to help build a new clubhouse.

Read the full article

Japanese HS baseball player hits from both sides of plate in same at-bat

A Japanese high school baseball player who switches sides at the plate between each pitch has gone viral on Twitter.

Read the full article

Druw Jones' contract with the Diamondbacks set a high school record

Druw Jones' reported contract sets a record for MLB draft picks out of high school, and Jackson Holliday's bonus might eclipse it.

Read the full article
More Baseball