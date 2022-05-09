Where the top Class of 2023 recruits are playing on the AAU circuit

Boys Basketball

By May 9, 2022 7:17 am

AAU basketball season is well underway with the Nike EYBL, Adidas 3SSB and Under Armour Association each having already completed multiple sessions.

Today, USA TODAY High School Sports takes a look at where the top recruits in the class of 2023 are playing this spring. Most of the group are competing for a Peach Jam title on the Nike EYBL circuit.

 

1
G DJ Wagner — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL

Syndication: Courier-Post

2
F Mackenzie Mgbako — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL

Syndication: Courier News

3
F Kwame Evans Jr. — Team Durant, Nike EYBL

Photo: Dushawn London, 247Sports

4
F GG Jackson — Team CP3, Nike EYBL

Photo: Sherrell McMillan, 247Sports

5
F Mookie Cook — Oakland Soldiers, Nike EYBL

Photo: Landon Bost, 247Sports

6
F Matas Buzelis — Expressions Elite, Nike EYBL

Photo by Getty Images

7
G Robert Dillingham — Team CP3, Nike EYBL

Photo: USA Basketball

8
F JJ Taylor — Mac Irvin Fire, Nike EYBL

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images

9
F Ron Holland — Drive Nation, Nike EYBL

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

10
F Justin Edwards — Team Final, Nike EYBL

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

11
C Baye Fall — Colorado Hawks, Adidas 3SSB

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

12
F Omaha Biliew — MoKan Elite, Nike EYBL

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

13
G Simeon Wilcher — New York Rens, Nike EYBL

Photo: Dushawn London, 247Sports

14
F Caleb Foster — Team Thad, Nike EYBL

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

15
G Isaiah Collier — The Skill Factory (TSF), Nike EYBL

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

16
G Kanaan Carlyle — TSF, Nike EYBL

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

17
G Tyrese Proctor — None (International prospect)

Photo: Travis Branham, 247Sports

18
G Mikey Williams — 1-of-1 Elite, Independent

Photo: 247Sports

19
F Sean Stewart — Florida Rebels, Nike EYBL

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

20
G Elijah Fisher, Elite 6, Adidas 3SSB

Photo: Michael McCammon, 247Sports

21
G Kylan Boswell — Team WhyNot, Nike EYBL

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

22
G Reed Sheppard — Midwest Basketball Club, Adidas 3SSB

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

23
G Ja'Kobe Walter — Trae Young Elite, Adidas 3SSB

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

24
C Aaron Bradshaw — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

25
G Marvel Allen — TSF, Nike EYBL

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

