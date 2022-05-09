Where the top Class of 2023 recruits are playing on the AAU circuit

AAU basketball season is well underway with the Nike EYBL, Adidas 3SSB and Under Armour Association each having already completed multiple sessions.

Today, USA TODAY High School Sports takes a look at where the top recruits in the class of 2023 are playing this spring. Most of the group are competing for a Peach Jam title on the Nike EYBL circuit.

1 G DJ Wagner — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL Related 2 F Mackenzie Mgbako — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL Related 3 F Kwame Evans Jr. — Team Durant, Nike EYBL Related 4 F GG Jackson — Team CP3, Nike EYBL Related 5 F Mookie Cook — Oakland Soldiers, Nike EYBL Related 6 F Matas Buzelis — Expressions Elite, Nike EYBL Related 7 G Robert Dillingham — Team CP3, Nike EYBL Related 8 F JJ Taylor — Mac Irvin Fire, Nike EYBL Related 9 F Ron Holland — Drive Nation, Nike EYBL Related 10 F Justin Edwards — Team Final, Nike EYBL Related 11 C Baye Fall — Colorado Hawks, Adidas 3SSB Related 12 F Omaha Biliew — MoKan Elite, Nike EYBL Related 13 G Simeon Wilcher — New York Rens, Nike EYBL Related 14 F Caleb Foster — Team Thad, Nike EYBL Related 15 G Isaiah Collier — The Skill Factory (TSF), Nike EYBL Related 16 G Kanaan Carlyle — TSF, Nike EYBL Related 17 G Tyrese Proctor — None (International prospect) Related 18 G Mikey Williams — 1-of-1 Elite, Independent Related 19 F Sean Stewart — Florida Rebels, Nike EYBL Related 20 G Elijah Fisher, Elite 6, Adidas 3SSB Related 21 G Kylan Boswell — Team WhyNot, Nike EYBL Related 22 G Reed Sheppard — Midwest Basketball Club, Adidas 3SSB Related 23 G Ja'Kobe Walter — Trae Young Elite, Adidas 3SSB Related 24 C Aaron Bradshaw — NJ Scholars, Nike EYBL Related 25 G Marvel Allen — TSF, Nike EYBL Related