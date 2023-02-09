High School Basketball: Counting down the top 24 recruits in the class of 2024

Tre Johnson

Boys Basketball

By February 9, 2023 12:43 pm

It’s still early in the game, but let’s take a look ahead at the top high school basketball prospects in the recruiting class of 2024. Here is every composite five-star rating in the class. As it happens, there are 24 of them.

24
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) C John Bol

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

23
Combine Academy (NC) SF Trentyn Flowers

Trentyn Flowers

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports

22
Hudson Catholic (NJ) PG Tahaad Pettiford

Tahaad Pettiford, 247Sports 24

21
Curtis Senior (Wash.) PG Zoom Diallo

Zoom Diallo

247Sports

20
Bartlesville (Okla.) CG David Castillo

David Castillo

247Sports

19
Compass Prep (Ariz.) SG Vyctorious Miller

Vyctorious

247Sports

18
Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Liam McNeeley

Travis Branham, 247Sports

17
Montverde Academy (Fla.) C Derik Queen

Derik Queen

Brandin Jenkins, 247Sports

16
Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) SF Jason Asemota

Jason Asemota

DuShawn London, 247Sports

15
Prolific Prep (Calif.) C Yves Missi

Yves Missi

Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

14
Seaforth (NC) PF Jarin Stevenson

Jarin Stevenson

Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

13
Sage Hill (Calif.) SF Carter Bryant

Carter Bryant

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

12
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) SG Isaiah Elohim

Isaiah Elohim

USA TODAY Sports

11
Link Academy (Mo.) PG Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau

Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

10
IMG Academy (Fla.) SF Bryson Tucker

Bryson Tucker

247Sports

9
Archbishop Stepinac (NY) CG Boogie Fland

Boogie Fland

Tar Heels Wire

8
Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Asa Newell

Asa Newell

Fiba, 247Sports

7
Tampa Catholic (Fla.) SF Karter Knox

Karter Knox

Jody Demling, 247Sports

6
McEachern (Ga.) SF Airious Bailey

Airious Bailey

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

5
Overtime Elite (Ga.) SF Naas Cunningham

Naas Cunningham

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

4
Don Bosco (NJ) CG Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper

DuShawn London, 247Sports

3
Kokomo (Ind.) C Flory Bidunga

Flory Bindunga

Eric Bossi, 247Sports

2
Cardinal Hayes (NY) SG Ian Jackson

Ian Jackson

247Sports

1
Lake Highlands (Texas) SF Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson

Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

