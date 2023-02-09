High School Basketball: Counting down the top 24 recruits in the class of 2024

It’s still early in the game, but let’s take a look ahead at the top high school basketball prospects in the recruiting class of 2024. Here is every composite five-star rating in the class. As it happens, there are 24 of them.

More basketball stories

Bronny shows LeBron video of record-breaker

4-2 game prompts HS hoops shotclock debate

24 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) C John Bol Related 23 Combine Academy (NC) SF Trentyn Flowers Related 22 Hudson Catholic (NJ) PG Tahaad Pettiford Related 21 Curtis Senior (Wash.) PG Zoom Diallo Related 20 Bartlesville (Okla.) CG David Castillo Related 19 Compass Prep (Ariz.) SG Vyctorious Miller Related 18 Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Liam McNeeley Related 17 Montverde Academy (Fla.) C Derik Queen Related 16 Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) SF Jason Asemota Related 15 Prolific Prep (Calif.) C Yves Missi Related 14 Seaforth (NC) PF Jarin Stevenson Related 13 Sage Hill (Calif.) SF Carter Bryant Related 12 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) SG Isaiah Elohim Related 11 Link Academy (Mo.) PG Elliot Cadeau Related 10 IMG Academy (Fla.) SF Bryson Tucker Related 9 Archbishop Stepinac (NY) CG Boogie Fland Related 8 Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Asa Newell Related 7 Tampa Catholic (Fla.) SF Karter Knox Related 6 McEachern (Ga.) SF Airious Bailey Related 5 Overtime Elite (Ga.) SF Naas Cunningham Related 4 Don Bosco (NJ) CG Dylan Harper Related 3 Kokomo (Ind.) C Flory Bidunga Related 2 Cardinal Hayes (NY) SG Ian Jackson Related 1 Lake Highlands (Texas) SF Tre Johnson Related