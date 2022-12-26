High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'Hearthstone'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.
Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “Hearthstone.”
Central Region
Champion: Westside High School (Neb.) — Westside Hearthstone 1
Runner-Up: North Rock Creek (Okla.) — North Rock Creek Hearthstone (Alpha)
Eastern Region
Champion: Maclay School (Fla.) — Marauders HS
Runner-Up: Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.) — Cortland Purple Tigers II: Arcade Remix Hyper EX + α Edition
Mountain Region
Champion: Las Cruces High School (N.M.) — LCHS Hearthstone Red
Runner-Up: Organ Mountain High School (N.M.) — OMHS Hearthstone Varsity