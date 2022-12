High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'League of Legends'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.

Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “League of Legends.”

Related:

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Hearthstone’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘NBA 2k23’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Madden NFL 23’

High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: ‘Rocket League’

Alabama Champion: Loveless Academic Magnet Prog High School — LAMP Legends Gold Runner-Up: Bob Jones High School — BJHS Bao Related Alaska Champion: Mat-Su Central School — MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team Runner-Up: Kenai Central High School — KCHS Leagintime Related Arkansas Champion: Southside High School — Maverick Esports: Varsity Runner-Up: Bryant High School — HiveFive Related British Columbia Champion: University Hill Secondary School — Hawks Black Runner-Up: Lambrick Park Secondary School — Lions Related California Champion: West High School — West Esports Runner-Up: Rancho Buena Vista High School — RBV League of Legends 2021 Related Central Region Champion: Pella High School (Iowa) — Dutch Destroyers Runner-Up: Middleton High School (Wis.) — TSM – MHS Related Colorado Champion: Grandview High School — Wolfpack Legends – Black Runner-Up: Chaparral High School — Chaparral Trojan Armadillos Related Connecticut Champion: University High School of Science and Engineering — UHSSE LOL Alpha Team Runner-Up: Simsbury High School — Simsbury Trojans League of Legends Related Eastern Region Champion: Worcester Academy (Maine) — Woostaa Telecom Runner-Up: DC International School (D.C.) — DCI Dragons Rise Related Florida Champion: Coral Reef Senior High School — Tempest Runner-Up: Doral Academy Charter High School — Doral Academy Firebirds A Related Georgia Champion: Duluth High School — Duluth High School Purple Runner-Up: Northview High School — Northview Varsity Related Hawaii Champion: President William McKinley High School — McKLoL1 Runner-Up: President Theodore Roosevelt High School — No Fun Allowed Related Illinois Champion: Adlai E Stevenson High School — AESHS Patriots Gold Runner-Up: Grant Community High School — Bulldogs Related Kentucky Champion: Thomas Nelson High School — Thomas Nelson Gaming Runner-Up: Lafayette High School — Lafayette Generals Related Maine Champion: Noble High School — Noble Knights Runner-Up: Cape Elizabeth High School — Cape Elizabeth LoL Related Massachusetts Champion: Shrewsbury Sr High School — SHS – Gatekeepers Runner-Up: Newton South High School — Newton South esports Related Michigan Champion: Novi High School — Novi Wildcats LoL Runner-Up: Mona Shores High School — MS TheSwaggyFoods Related Mountain Region Champion: Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.) — BBHS Bears Runner-Up: Early College Academy (N.M.) — The ECA Phantoms (League) Related New York Champion: Syosset Senior High School — Syosset LoL Runner-Up: Schenectady High School — Schenectady LOL Related Oklahoma Champion: Piedmont High School — PHS Wildcat League Blue Runner-Up: Ada High School — AHS Cougars Related Texas Region Champion: Wylie High School (Texas) — Minion Diff Runner-Up: Allen High School (Texas) — Allen Eagles League Related Texas Private Champion: The Village School — The Village School Runner-Up: St. Thomas High School — STH Related Virginia Champion: Freedom High School — Freedom Eagles Runner-Up: Rock Ridge High School — Rock Ridge Phoenixes Red Related