High School Esports 2023 'League of Legends' Power Rankings: Opening edition

By March 10, 2023 5:20 pm

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.

As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top from each state/region.

Here are the opening 2023 ‘League of Legends’ Power Rankings:

See the full state/regional rankings here

Alabama

Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends

Alaska

Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs

Arkansas

Gentry High School: GHS Infinite

British Columbia

University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black

California: Tie

San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling

California: Tie

George Washington High School: Eagles Red

Central Region

Loyola College Prep (La.): Dog House Gaming

Colorado

Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue

Connecticut

Wilton High School: Warriors

Eastern Region

Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap

Florida

Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans

Georgia

Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple

Hawaii

President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1

Illinois

Charleston High School: CHS Trojans

Kentucky

Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends

Maine

Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL

Massachusetts

Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers

Michigan

Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends

Mountain Region

Farmington High School (Utah): League of the Phoenix

New Mexico

Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL

New York

Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL

Oklahoma

Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win

Texas

Wylie High School: Minion Diff

Texas (Private)

The Village School: The Village School

Virginia

Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles

