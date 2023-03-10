High School Esports 2023 'League of Legends' Power Rankings: Opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.

As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top from each state/region.

Here are the opening 2023 ‘League of Legends’ Power Rankings:

See the full state/regional rankings here

Alabama Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends Alaska Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs Arkansas Gentry High School: GHS Infinite British Columbia University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black California: Tie San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling California: Tie George Washington High School: Eagles Red Central Region Loyola College Prep (La.): Dog House Gaming Colorado Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue Connecticut Wilton High School: Warriors Eastern Region Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap Florida Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans Georgia Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple Hawaii President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1 Illinois Charleston High School: CHS Trojans Kentucky Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends Maine Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL Massachusetts Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers Michigan Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends Mountain Region Farmington High School (Utah): League of the Phoenix New Mexico Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL New York Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL Oklahoma Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win Texas Wylie High School: Minion Diff Texas (Private) The Village School: The Village School Virginia Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles