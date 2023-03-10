High School Esports 2023 'League of Legends' Power Rankings: Opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.
It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.
As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top from each state/region.
Here are the opening 2023 ‘League of Legends’ Power Rankings:
See the full state/regional rankings here
Alabama
Spain Park High School: Spain Park Jag Legends
Alaska
Lathrop High School: The Iron Chefs
Arkansas
Gentry High School: GHS Infinite
British Columbia
University Hill Secondary School: Hawks Black
California: Tie
San Marino High School: TITANic Bing Qi Ling
California: Tie
George Washington High School: Eagles Red
Central Region
Loyola College Prep (La.): Dog House Gaming
Colorado
Cherry Creek High School: Creek League – Blue
Connecticut
Wilton High School: Warriors
Eastern Region
Advanced Technology Center (Va.): ATC Midgap
Florida
Olympia High School: Olympia League of Titans
Georgia
Duluth High School: Duluth High School Purple
Hawaii
President William Mckinley High School: McKLoL1
Illinois
Charleston High School: CHS Trojans
Kentucky
Dupont Manual High School: Crimsons League of Legends
Maine
Cape Elizabeth High School: Cape Elizabeth LoL
Massachusetts
Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – Gatekeepers
Michigan
Northville High School: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends
Mountain Region
Farmington High School (Utah): League of the Phoenix
New Mexico
Albuquerque Academy: Chargers Varsity LoL
New York
Syosset Senior High School: Syosset LoL
Oklahoma
Piedmont High School: Force Fight Win
Texas
Wylie High School: Minion Diff
Texas (Private)
The Village School: The Village School
Virginia
Mills E. Godwin High School: Godwin Eagles