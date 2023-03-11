High School Esports 2023 'Madden NFL 23' Power Rankings: Opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.
It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.
As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top teams from each state/region.
Here are the opening 2023 “Madden NFL 23” Power Rankings:
See the full state/regional rankings here
Alabama
WP Davidson High School: Shakeback
Arkansas
Cabot High School: JBellou
Central Region
Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football
Eastern Region
Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Meco)
Georgia: Tie
Carrollton High School: Trojans-GOLD
Georgia: Tie
Valdosta High School: V Squad Gaming Madden 23 Black
Kentucky
Central Hardin High School: Central Hardin High School
Mississippi
Noxubee County High School: Mighty Tiger 2
Mountain Region
Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): Team Hay
New Mexico
La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Isaac Sedillo
Oklahoma
Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden
Pacific Region
Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves A