High School Esports 2023 'Madden NFL 23' Power Rankings: Opening edition

By March 11, 2023 12:00 pm

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.

As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top teams from each state/region.

Here are the opening 2023 “Madden NFL 23” Power Rankings:

See the full state/regional rankings here

Alabama

WP Davidson High School: Shakeback

Arkansas

Cabot High School: JBellou

Central Region

Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football

Eastern Region

Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Meco)

Georgia: Tie

Carrollton High School: Trojans-GOLD

Georgia: Tie

Valdosta High School: V Squad Gaming Madden 23 Black

Kentucky

Central Hardin High School: Central Hardin High School

Mississippi

Noxubee County High School: Mighty Tiger 2

Mountain Region

Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): Team Hay

New Mexico

La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Isaac Sedillo

Oklahoma

Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden

Pacific Region

Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves A

