High School Esports 2023 'Madden NFL 23' Power Rankings: Opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.

As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top teams from each state/region.

Here are the opening 2023 “Madden NFL 23” Power Rankings:

Alabama WP Davidson High School: Shakeback Related Arkansas Cabot High School: JBellou Related Central Region Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS Madden Football Related Eastern Region Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern Madden (Meco) Related Georgia: Tie Carrollton High School: Trojans-GOLD Related Georgia: Tie Valdosta High School: V Squad Gaming Madden 23 Black Related Kentucky Central Hardin High School: Central Hardin High School Related Mississippi Noxubee County High School: Mighty Tiger 2 Related Mountain Region Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): Team Hay Related New Mexico La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Isaac Sedillo Related Oklahoma Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Carlson – Madden Related Pacific Region Chandler High School (Ariz.): CHS Wolves A Related