High School Esports 2023 regional/state power rankings: 'NBA 2K23'

As the 2023 high school esports season moves along, here are the “NBA 2K23” power rankings for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS.
Central Region
1. Roland High School: RHS Townsend, Ayden
2. St. Anthony High School: Bulldogs NBA 1
3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cash 2K
4. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School: McT 2K
5. WP Davidson High School: Stickwork
6. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science: Polo Marc
7. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves – CORYDA1
8. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cody 2K
9. Crete-Monee High School: CMHS NBA TH
10. Thornton Fractional North High School: TeamValle
Eastern Region
1. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Taylor)
2. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School: Raider 2K
3. Caribou High School: Caribou – 2k
4. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Derrick)
5. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Tyler)
6. Ashley Ridge High School: 2K Fox Aidyn
7. The Harper Woods College and Career Institute: TWG_Sauce
8. Conard High School: Red Wolves AJ
9. Shelton High School: Gaels NBA
10. Maine Central Institute: Mason
Georgia
1. Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan
2. Seckinger High School: Jags 2K CR
3. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (A)
4. New Manchester High School: Don2k
5. Monroe Area High School: JH All-Stars
6. Baldwin High School: Baldwin Braves Timillionx on TT
7. Creekside High School: Ballin Seminoles
8. Carrollton High School: Trojan Ballers
9. Westminster: HC of 2K
10. Woodward Academy: 2K War Eagles
Mountain Region
1. Summer Creek High School: NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo
2. Holy Rosary High School: HRHS Raiders – NBA
3. Jordan High School: JHS 2K 2
4. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: T. Baylor
5. Ronan High School: SD30 – 2K – RM
6. Summer Creek High School: NBA 2K – Aleric King
7. Ronan High School: SD30 – 2K – DB
8. Summer Creek High School: NBA -2K Eric Brown
9. LBJ Early College High School: Reaven Hall
10. LBJ Early College High School: Anthony Hopkins
New Mexico
1. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K NS
2. Clovis High School: CHS B NBA2K
3. Del Norte High School: Knights 2K
4. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford
5. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity- Ced Yates
6. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS NBA2K Varsity
7. Clayton High School: NBA Montoya
8. Dexter High School: Matthias
9. Dexter High School: Bumblebee
10. Clovis High School: CHS C NBA2K
Pacific Region
1. Independence High School: IES – Tanner Yue
2. Rialto High School: Knights Blue
3. Rialto High School: Him
4. Lynwood High School: LHS Giovanni Morales
5. Lynwood High School: LHS 2k Isaac Morales
6. Madras High School: MHS – Bryson
7. Rialto High School: Vamp
8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School: Blake Scales
9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Will
9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Broden
9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Nik