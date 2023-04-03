Sections

High School Esports 2023 regional/state power rankings: 'NBA 2K23'

As the 2023 high school esports season moves along, here are the “NBA 2K23” power rankings for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS.

Central Region

1. Roland High School: RHS Townsend, Ayden

2. St. Anthony High School: Bulldogs NBA 1

3. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cash 2K

4. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School: McT 2K

5. WP Davidson High School: Stickwork

6. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science: Polo Marc

7. Thornton Fractional South High School: TF South Red Wolves – CORYDA1

8. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cody 2K

9. Crete-Monee High School: CMHS NBA TH

10. Thornton Fractional North High School: TeamValle

Eastern Region

1. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Taylor)

2. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School: Raider 2K

3. Caribou High School: Caribou – 2k

4. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Derrick)

5. Eastern Senior High School: Eastern 2K (Tyler)

6. Ashley Ridge High School: 2K Fox Aidyn

7. The Harper Woods College and Career Institute: TWG_Sauce

8. Conard High School: Red Wolves AJ

9. Shelton High School: Gaels NBA

10. Maine Central Institute: Mason

Georgia

1. Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan

2. Seckinger High School: Jags 2K CR

3. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (A)

4. New Manchester High School: Don2k

5. Monroe Area High School: JH All-Stars

6. Baldwin High School: Baldwin Braves Timillionx on TT

7. Creekside High School: Ballin Seminoles

8. Carrollton High School: Trojan Ballers

9. Westminster: HC of 2K

10. Woodward Academy: 2K War Eagles

Mountain Region

1. Summer Creek High School: NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo

2. Holy Rosary High School: HRHS Raiders – NBA

3. Jordan High School: JHS 2K 2

4. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory: T. Baylor

5. Ronan High School: SD30 – 2K – RM

6. Summer Creek High School: NBA 2K – Aleric King

7. Ronan High School: SD30 – 2K – DB

8. Summer Creek High School: NBA -2K Eric Brown

9. LBJ Early College High School: Reaven Hall

10. LBJ Early College High School: Anthony Hopkins

New Mexico

1. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K NS

2. Clovis High School: CHS B NBA2K

3. Del Norte High School: Knights 2K

4. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford

5. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity- Ced Yates

6. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS NBA2K Varsity

7. Clayton High School: NBA Montoya

8. Dexter High School: Matthias

9. Dexter High School: Bumblebee

10. Clovis High School: CHS C NBA2K

Pacific Region

1. Independence High School: IES – Tanner Yue

2. Rialto High School: Knights Blue

3. Rialto High School: Him

4. Lynwood High School: LHS Giovanni Morales

5. Lynwood High School: LHS 2k Isaac Morales

6. Madras High School: MHS – Bryson

7. Rialto High School: Vamp

8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School: Blake Scales

9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Will

9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Broden

9. Laytonville High School: 4 B’s Nik

