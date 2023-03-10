High School Esports 2023 'Rocket League' Power Rankings: Opening edition

High School Esports 2023 'Rocket League' Power Rankings: Opening edition

Esports

High School Esports 2023 'Rocket League' Power Rankings: Opening edition

By March 10, 2023 2:57 pm

By |

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.

It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.

As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top from each state/region.

First up are the 2023 ‘Rocket League’ Power Rankings:

See the full state/regional “Rocket League” rankings here

Alabama

Sylacauga High School: The Three Aggieteers

Alaska

Redington High School: Redington High School A

Arkansas: Tie

Alma High School: Goofy Globbers

Arkansas: Tie

Sacred Heart Catholic School: Sacred Heart Knights

British Columbia

W. L. Seaton Secondary School: Pinnacle

California

Quartz Hill High School: Continuum

Central Region

Alexandria Area High School (Minn.): Cardinal Rockets Omega

Colorado

Cherry Creek High School: Creek Rocket League

Connecticut

Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals A

Eastern Region: Tie

Canon-Mcmillan Shs (Pa.): CMHS Blue

Eastern Region: Tie

Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler University

Eastern Region: Tie

Stow-Munroe Falls H.S (Ohio): Stow RL Team 1

Florida

West Orange High School: West Orange RL 01

Georgia: Tie

Grovetown High School : RL Warriors Blue

Georgia: Tie

Dalton High School: Dalton Esports

Hawaii

Maui High School: Sabers

Illinois

Dundee-Crown High School: DCHS Red

Kentucky

Trinity High School: Trinity Esports Varsity

Maine

Caribou High School: Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons)

Massachusetts

Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – CEOs

Michigan

Anchor Bay High School: Anchor Bay A1

Mississippi

Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School: Rockachaw Brothers

Mountain Region

Viewmont High School (Utah): Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity

New Mexico

Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Rocket League JV

New York: Tie

Colonie Central High School: Tech Raiders_A

New York: Tie

Ausable Valley High School: AVCS 1

Oklahoma

Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV-A Rocket League Team

Texas

Frenship High School: Frenship RLC – Varsity

Texas (Private)

Northland Christian School: NCS Cougars

Virginia

Nansemond River High School: NRHS Team Mighty River RL

, , , , , , Esports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home