High School Esports 2023 'Rocket League' Power Rankings: Opening edition

The 2023 high school esports spring regular season has switched on, with competitive gaming teams across North America taking part in the head-to-head matchups on the PlayVS platform.
It’s an exciting Act 2 for USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS, which created the first regional and state rankings from the platform’s competitive games—ones officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—in 2022.
As the competition now moves ahead to this year, we’re looking at the best of the best that now includes the top from each state/region.
First up are the 2023 ‘Rocket League’ Power Rankings:
Alabama
Sylacauga High School: The Three Aggieteers
Alaska
Redington High School: Redington High School A
Arkansas: Tie
Alma High School: Goofy Globbers
Arkansas: Tie
Sacred Heart Catholic School: Sacred Heart Knights
British Columbia
W. L. Seaton Secondary School: Pinnacle
California
Quartz Hill High School: Continuum
Central Region
Alexandria Area High School (Minn.): Cardinal Rockets Omega
Colorado
Cherry Creek High School: Creek Rocket League
Connecticut
Greenwich High School: Greenwich Cardinals A
Eastern Region: Tie
Canon-Mcmillan Shs (Pa.): CMHS Blue
Eastern Region: Tie
Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Rambler University
Eastern Region: Tie
Stow-Munroe Falls H.S (Ohio): Stow RL Team 1
Florida
West Orange High School: West Orange RL 01
Georgia: Tie
Grovetown High School : RL Warriors Blue
Georgia: Tie
Dalton High School: Dalton Esports
Hawaii
Maui High School: Sabers
Illinois
Dundee-Crown High School: DCHS Red
Kentucky
Trinity High School: Trinity Esports Varsity
Maine
Caribou High School: Caribou High School (Gilson’s Goons)
Massachusetts
Shrewsbury Sr High School: SHS – CEOs
Michigan
Anchor Bay High School: Anchor Bay A1
Mississippi
Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School: Rockachaw Brothers
Mountain Region
Viewmont High School (Utah): Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity
New Mexico
Organ Mountain High School: OMHS Rocket League JV
New York: Tie
Colonie Central High School: Tech Raiders_A
New York: Tie
Ausable Valley High School: AVCS 1
Oklahoma
Edmond Memorial High School: EMHS JV-A Rocket League Team
Texas
Frenship High School: Frenship RLC – Varsity
Texas (Private)
Northland Christian School: NCS Cougars
Virginia
Nansemond River High School: NRHS Team Mighty River RL