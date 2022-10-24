High School Esports 2022 fall regional rankings: 'Hearthstone'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has kicked off across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

It’s an intriguing addition to the high school sports landscape, which has already grown to include scholarships at the collegiate level for esports athletes.

And as part of the official recognition as a high school sport, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS have teamed up to provide state and regional rankings all season.

Below are the best of the best in “Hearthstone” after the first three weeks of competition.

League: Central Region - High School - Hearthstone - Varsity 1. Rogers New Technology High School (Ark.), Team: Hearth Wolves A 2. Vanguard College Preparatory School (Texas), Team: Vanguard HS 3. North Rock Creek (Okla.), Team: North Rock Creek Hearthstone (Alpha) 4. Riverside High School (Ark.), Team: StoneRebels 5. Magazine High School (Ark.), Team: Slither 6. Kearney Sr High School (Neb.), Team: Shuffled 7. Westside High School (Neb.), Team: Westside Hearthstone 2 8. Ardmore High School (Okla.), Team: Ardmore Tiger Gaming 9. Biloxi High School (Miss.), Team: Biloxi Red Squadron 10. Thomas Jefferson High School (Texas), Team: Hearthstone Mustang Varsity

League: Eastern Region - High School - Hearthstone - Varsity 1. East Kentwood High School (Mich.), Team: East Kentwood High School 2. Advanced Technology Center (Va.): The Card Handlers 3. Harlan County High School (Ky.), Team: Wish this was Yugioh 4. Maclay School (Fla.), Team: Marauders HS 5. Cortland Junior-Senior High School (N.Y.), Team: Cortland Purple Tigers II: Arcade Remix Hyper EX + Œ± Edition 6. Heritage High School (Va.), Team: Heritage HS Cardbackers 7. Bloomfield Hills High School (Mich.), Team: Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks 8. Xavier High School (Conn.), Team: Falcons 9. North Fort Myers High School (Fla.), Team: Red Knightmare 10. Landstown High School (Va.), Team: Stone Cold Eagles

League: Mountain Region - High School - Hearthstone - Varsity 1. Organ Mountain High School (N.M.), Team: OMHS Hearthstone Varsity 2. Viewmont High School (Utah), Team: Hearth Breakers 3. Santa Susana High (Calif.), Team: Santa Su Troubadours 4. Bishop Montgomery High School (Calif.), Team: Knights of Azeroth 5. Las Cruces High School (N.M.), Team: LCHS Hearthstone Red t-6. Moreau Catholic High School (Calif.), Team: Hearthstone Team #1 t-6. Thunder Mountain High School (Alaska.), Team: Falcons 8. Manzano High School (N.M.), Team: Monarchs A – Hearthstone 9. Fort Bragg High School (Calif.), Team: Gamer Wolves 10. Severance High School (Calif.), Team: SHS Hearthstone