High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'League of Legends'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has kicked off across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

It’s an intriguing addition to the high school sports landscape, which has already grown to include scholarships at the collegiate level for esports athletes.

And as part of the official recognition as a high school sport, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS have teamed up to provide state and regional rankings all season.

Below are the best of the best in “League of Legends” after the first three weeks of competition.

League: Alabama - High School - League of Legends - Varsity t-1. Virgil Grissom High School. Team: Grissom LofL Team A t-1. Bob Jones High School, Team: BJHS Bao 3. Loveless Academic Magnet Prog. High School, Team: LAMP Legends Gold 4. Hartselle High School, Team: HHS-LOL-1 5. Childersburg High School, Team: CHS Tigers 6. Virgil Grissom High School, Team: Grissom LofL Team B 7. Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering, Team: Inter's Inc. 8. WP Davidson High School, Team: Executive Rodents 9. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science, Team: Runic Dragons 10. Russell County High School, Team: Warriors

League: Alaska - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Mat-Su Central School, Team: MSCS Ravens LoL Black Team 2. Lathrop High School, Team: Piggy Bankers 3. Galena City School District, Team: GCSD LoL Team 4. Kenai Central High School, Team: KCHS Leagintime 5. Anchorage Christian Schools, Team: ACS Lions 6. Andrew K. Demoski School, Team: Nulato LOL t-7. Mt. Edgecumbe High School, Team: MEHS Braves (Lol) t-7. Tri-Valley School, Team: Tri-Valley Viking Blue 9. Galena City School District, Team: GCSD Red Shirts 10. Mat-Su Central School, Team: MSCS Ravens LoL Blue Team

League: Arkansas - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Southside High School, Team: Maverick eSports: Varsity 2. Van Buren High School, Team: Kimchi 3. Don Tyson School of Innovation, Team: Phoenix Rising 4. Subiaco Academy, Team: Subiaco Trojans LOL 5. Haas Hall Academy, Team: Haas Hall Mastiffs 6. Springdale High School, Team: League of Bulldogs Varsity 7. Gentry High School, Team: GHS Infinite 8. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, Team: Rabbit Hole 9. Wynne High School, Team: Delta Swarm 10. Northside High School – Fort Smith, Team: ATK Grizzlies

League: British Columbia - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. University Hill Secondary School, Team: Hawks Black 2. Timberline Secondary School, Team: Timberline eWolves 3. Lambrick Park Secondary School, Team: Lions 4. Grand Forks Secondary School, Team: GFSS Alpha Wolves 5. Pitt Meadows Secondary School, Team: PMSS Marauders 6. Grand Forks Secondary School, Team: GFSS Wolf Pack 7. Lord Byng Secondary School, Team: LBSS – T1 – Spectre 8. Okanagan Mission Secondary School, Team: Mid Piece 9. Queen Margaret's School, Team: QMS Royals t-10. University Hill Secondary School, Team: Hawks Silver t-10. Ascend Online, Team: ASCEND Knights League of Legends

League: California Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. Rancho Buena Vista High School, Team: RBV League of Legends 2021 2. San Marino High School, Team: SMT (E) 3. Magnolia Science Academy Santa Ana, Team: MSASA_LOL 4. Moreau Catholic High School, Team: Moreau Catholic Curry Crew 5. George Washington High School, Team: Eagles Red 6. West High School, Team: West Esports 7. Clayton Valley Charter High School, Team: Legendary CV Eagles 8. San Marino High School, Team: San Marino Blue (C) 9. Alexander Hamilton Senior High School, Team: Damwon Ikia t-10. San Gorgonio High School, Team: Varsity Spartan League t-10. El Capitan High School, Team: Shadow Gauchos

League: Central Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. Pella High School (Iowa), Team: Dutch Destroyers 2. Ashland High School (Wis.), Team: Ashland Oredockers 3. Nixa High School (Mo.), Team: Nixa LOL 4. Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper School (Tenn.), Team: CSAS Patriots 5. Middleton High School (Wis.), Team: TSM – MHS 6. Clyde C. Miller Career Academy (Mo.), Team: Phoenix Legends Team 7. Yazoo County High School (Miss.), Team: Panther_Pride 8. Blackman High School (Tenn.), Team: Blaze LOL TN 9. O'Gorman High School (S.D.), Team: Knights Gaming 10. Salina High Central (Kan.), Team: Salina Central Mustangs

League: Colorado - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Cherry Creek High School, Team: Creek Varsity LoL 2. Rocky Mountain High School, Team: Lobos League of Legends 3. Highland High School, Team: Bardstuck Bronze 4. Pinnacle Charter School High School, Team: PCHS Varsity 5. Cherokee Trail High School, Team: CT Ghost (LOL V) 6. Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy, Team: DHPH Digital Scorpions 7. Cedaredge High School, Team: Cedaredge High School Bruins 8. STEM School Highlands Ranch, Team: BTS2 9. Fossil Ridge High School, Team: Fossil Ridge LOL 10. Platte Valley High School, Team: Platte Valley Broncos

League: Connecticut - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Conard High School, Team: Red Wolves 2. Simsbury High School, Team: Simsbury Trojans League of Legends 3. Farmington High School, Team: Farmington River Hawks 4. Greenwich High School, Team: Greenwich Cardinals 5. University High School of Science and Engineering, Team: UHSSE LOL Alpha Team 6. Weston High School, Team: Trojans 7. Trumbull High School, Team: Eagles 8. Avon High School, Team: Avon High School: LoL- 1 9. St. Joseph High School, Team: SJ Cadets – LoL 10. New Britain High School, Team: Legendary Hurricanes

League: Eastern Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. Worcester Academy (Mass.), Team: Woostaa Telecom 2. DC International School (D.C.), Team: DCI Dragons Rise 3. Nonnewaug High School (Conn.), Team: nhs_legends 4. Clifton High School (N.J.), Team: CHS Mustangs 5. Lexington Christian Academy (Mass.), Team: LCA Lions (League) 6. Seton LaSalle Catholic High School (Pa.), Team: Seton LaSalle Rebels 7. Dekalb High School (Ind.), Team: DHS Baron eSports 8. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Ga.), Team: Mt Bethel Bronzies 9. Goose Creek High School (S.C.), Team: Vanquishers 10. Advanced Technology Center (Va.), Team: ATC Midgap

League: Florida - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Mater Academy Charter Middle High School, Team: League Lions t-2. Coral Reef Senior High School, Team: Tempest t-2. Doral Academy Charter High School, Team: Doral Academy Firebirds A 4. Olympia High School, Team: Olympia League of Titans 5. Palm Beach Lakes High School, Team: PBL Retro Ramz 1 6. Palm Beach Lakes High School, Team: PBL Retro Ramz 2 7. PALM BAY PREPARATORY ACADEMY 6-12, Team: 1104 Panthers 8. Florida Virtual School, Team: FLVS Fury 1 9. Cape Coral High School, Team: Orange Seahawks 10. Palm Beach Lakes High School, Team: PBL Retro Ramz 3

League: Georgia - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Dunwoody High School, Team: DHS Wildcats 2. Duluth High School, Team: Duluth High School Purple 3. Discovery High School, Team: Discovery Titans Green 4. North Gwinnett High School, Team: NGHS Teddy Bears 5. Lakeside High School, Team: Team 1 6. Lambert High School, Team: Longhorns JV 7. Seckinger High School, Team: Jags League Varsity t-8. Peachtree Ridge High School, Team: PRHS Lions LoL t-8. Chamblee High School, Team: Reformed 10. Tallulah Falls School, Team: TFS Tribe

League: Hawaii - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. President William Mckinley High School, Team: McKLoL1 2. Iolani School, Team: Iolani LoL Black t-3. Mililani High School, Team: MHSeSports1 t-3. Punahou School, Team: Punahou Red 5. Mid-Pacific Institute, Team: Owls Green 6. President Theodore Roosevelt High School, Team: No Fun Allowed 7. Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, Team: Don't Ban Yuumi 8. President William Mckinley High School, Team: McKLoL3 9. Iolani School, Team: Iolani LoL Gold 10. Maui High School, Team: Legacy

League: Illinois Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. Grant Community High School, Team: Bulldogs 2. Rock Island High School, Team: Joe' Gaths 3. St. Patrick High School, Team: St. Patrick Shamrocks LoL 4. Adlai E Stevenson High School, Team: AESHS Patriots Gold 5. Adlai E Stevenson High School, Team: AESHS Patriots Green 6. Liberty High School, Team: Legendary Eagles 7. Newark Community High School, Team: NCHS 8. Thornton Fractional South High School, Team: TF South Varsity 9. Lake Forest Academy, Team: LFA Orange 10. Charleston High School, Team: CHS eSports

League: Kentucky - High School - League of Legends - Varsity t-1. Lafayette High School, Team: Lafayette Generals t-1. Danville High School, Team: Admirals 3. Thomas Nelson High School, Team: Thomas Nelson Gaming 4. Madison Central, Team: MCHS Red 5. Harrison Co. High School, Team: Harrison Co. LOL1 6. Henry Clay High School, Team: Henry Clay Blue 7. Harlan County High School, Team: HCHS LOL 8. Louisville Male High School, Team: LeagueOfLosers t-9. Boyle County High School, Team: BCHS LoL Gold t-9. Johnson Central High School, Team: Eagles Talon

League: Oklahoma - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Ada High School, Team: AHS Cougars 2. Heritage Hall, Team: HH League of Legends 3. Piedmont High School, Team: PHS Wildcat League Blue 4. Glenpool High School, Team: Glenpool Warriors 5. Canton High School, Team: Canton Tigers (LOL-Varsity) 6. Edmond Memorial High School, Team: EMHS Varsity League of Legends 7. Ardmore High School, Team: Ardmore Tiger Gaming 8. Nowata High School, Team: Nowata Legends 9. Wayne High School, Team: Wayne Bulldogs LoL 10. Enid High School, Team: Enid Plainsmen B

League: Maine - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Cape Elizabeth High School, Team: Cape Elizabeth LoL 2. Windham High School, Team: WHS Esports 3. Harpswell Coastal Academy, Team: HCA Narwhals 4. Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Team: Pirate Legends 5. Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Team: Penguins 6. Noble High School, Team: Noble Knights 7. Spruce Mountain High School, Team: Phoenix Squad 8. Foxcroft Academy, Team: Foxcroft Academy League of Legends

League: Massachusetts - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Shrewsbury Sr High School, Team: SHS – Gatekeepers 2. Fitchburg High School, Team: Fitchburg Varsity Raiders 3. Newton South High School, Team: Newton South esports 4. Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School, Team: Rams LOL Varsity 5. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Team: AB League 6. Oliver Ames High School, Team: Tigers Orange t-7. Westborough High School, Team: The Revengers t-7. Bishop Stang High School, Team: Spartans t-7. Braintree High School, Team: BHS League of Legends 10. Auburn High School, Team: AHSF22 League

League: Michigan - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Mona Shores High School, Team: MS TheSwaggyFoods 2. Novi High School, Team: Novi Wildcats LoL 3. East Kentwood High School, Team: East Kentwood Falcon Gaming 4. Northville High School, Team: Northville Varsity Black League of Legends 5. Melvindale High School, Team: Cardinal Thunder – Red 6. Northville High School, Team: Northville JV Orange League of Legends 7. West Bloomfield High School, Team: Grievous Gators 8. Roscommon High School, Team: Roscommon Bucks 9. Rockford High School, Team: Rockford Rams 10. Mona Shores High School, Team: Shores League 2

League: Mountain Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. La Cueva High School (N.M.), Team: La Cueva Bears LOL White 2. My Tech High (Utah), Team: Vanguard Foehn 3. Capital High School (N.M.), Team: Jaguars LoL Turquoise 4. Albuquerque Academy (N.M.), Team: Chargers Varsity LoL 5. Lake Mead Christian Academy (Nev.), Team: Lake Mead Eagles 6. Bishop Blanchet High School, (Wash.), Team: BBHS Bears 7. Viewmont High School (Utah), Team: Viewmont Vikings Soph 8. Early College Academy (N. University Heights Secondary School, Team: League of Legends Alpha 3. Syosset Senior High School, Team: Syosset Esports – A 4. Hamburg High School, Team: Bulldogs Gaming 5. Schenectady High School, Team: Schenectady LOL 6. John Bowne High School, Team: Bowne Esports LOL Team A 7. Chittenango High School, Team: CHS League 1 t-8. Olean Senior High School, Team: Olean Huskies League of Legends t-8. Cortland Junior-Senior High School, Team: Cortland Tigers Purple 10. Uniondale High School, Team: Uniondale Knights LoL Related League: Texas Region - High School - League of Legends - Rec. 1. Wylie High School, Team: Minion Diff 2. Rowlett High School, Team: Rowlett eSports Gaming Club 3. Allen High School, Team: Allen Eagles League 4. Smithson Valley High School, Team: Smithson Valley Rangers 5. Vernon High School, Team: VHS Lion Legends 6. Garland High School, Team: Garland Owl A 7. Garland High School, Team: Garland Owl B 8. Del Valle High School, Team: Happy Cho’Gath Day 9. AmTech Career Academy, Team: AmTech Sentinels 10. Lakeview Centennial High School, Team: LCHS Yuumi Diff Related League: Texas (Private) - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. The Village School, Team: The Village School 2. St. Thomas Hight School, Team: STH 3. Vanguard College Preparatory School, Team: Vanguard LoL 4. Concordia Lutheran High School, Team: CL-League 5. Eagle Christian Academy, Team: Eagles 6. Heritage Christian Academy, Team: HCA LoL Team 7. Lutheran South Academy, Team: Pioneers LoL State 8. British International School of Houston, Team: BIS-Houston Bulldogs – LOL 9. The Woodlands Christian Academy, Team: Warriors 10. Christ the King Diocesan High School, Team: Golden Lions Related League: Virginia - High School - League of Legends - Varsity 1. Briar Woods High School, Team: Big Barnacle Squad 2. Kempsville High School League, Team: KHS Varsity 3. Maggie Walker Governor’s School, Team: Maggie Walker Dragons 4. Grafton High School, Team: GHS Oh Ship! 5. Monticello High School, Team: MHS Mustangs 6. Loudoun County High School, Team: LCHS League of Adam 7. Hayfield Secondary, Team: Hawks 8. Freedom High School, Team: Freedom Eagles 9. Tallwood High School, Team: The Lion League 10. Spotsylvania High School, Team: Knights United Related