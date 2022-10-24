High School Esports 2022 fall regional/state rankings: 'Madden NFL'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has kicked off across North America, with competitive gaming teams going head-to-head on the PlayVS platform, which the NFHS Network and state associations officially recognize.

It’s an intriguing addition to the high school sports landscape, which has already grown to include scholarships at the collegiate level for esports athletes.

And as part of the official recognition as a high school sport, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS have teamed up to provide state and regional rankings all season.

Below are the best of the best in “Madden NFL” after the first three weeks of competition.

League: Alabama - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Varsity 1. Russell County High School: Bulluck Madden 2. WP Davidson High School: StickWork 3. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Grimes 4. Russell County High School: Valentine Madden 5. Athens High School: ATH Madden t-6. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Salaam t-6. Bob Jones High School: BJHS Robinson 8. Florence High School: FHS Falcons M 9. Russell County High School: Burton Madden 10. Piedmont High School: Piedmont – Farmer League: Arkansas - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Varsity 1. Ashdown High School: Panthers 2. Cabot High School : JRiles 3. Cabot High School : JBellou 4. Van Buren High School: Campbell 5. Northside High School – Fort Smith: TMoore 6. Van Buren High School: Tejada 7. Van Buren High School: Villarreal 8. Bay High School: The Hive (QH) t-9. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts: asmsa madden 2 t-9. Bay High School: Dylan League: Central Region - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Rec. 1. Harrisburg High School (S.D.): 01 HHS Madden Football 2. Pella High School (Iowa): Dutch Herberts t-3. Clinton High School (Miss.): Madden Arrows t-3. White Castle High School (La.): Madden 23 (V.S.) 5. Holy Cross High School-San Antonio (Texas): Holy Cross – Madden #2 6. PCM High School (Iowa): PCM Madden 7. Goddard High School (Kan): Goddard Lions Md1 8. Grace Preparatory Academy (Texas): Grace Prep Lions 9. Walker High School (La.): BD Madden Wildcats 10. Big Spring High School (Texas): Super Steers League: Eastern Region - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Rec. t-1. Berrien Springs High School (Mich.): Port Huron Fighting Squirrels – Logan t-1. Florence Township Memorial High School (N.J.): SinghsKings 3. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.): Madden Raider 4. East Kentwood High School (Mich.): East Kentwood – PK21 5. West Genesee Senior High School (N.Y.): KylerMurray‚ÄôsFilmGroup 6. Cohoes High School (N.Y.): Cohoes Madden 7. University High School of Science and Engineering (Conn.): UHSSE Madden Team 8. Mohonasen Senior High School (N.Y.): Mohonasen Madden Warriors 9. York Academy Regional Charter School (Pa.): YARCS Madden 2 10. Staunton High School (Va.): Dylan Almarode League: Georgia - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Varsity 1. Marietta High School: BunchOffset 2. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity Team (A) 3. Rockdale County High School: RCHS Madden Varsity Team (B) 4. New Manchester High School: MadJag 5. Monroe Area High School: Madden GG 6. East Laurens High School: Mason Loyd 7. Seckinger High School: Jags Madden BP 8. South Forsyth High School: SoFo Madd 9. Creekside High School: Creekside High School Gold Team 10. West Forsyth High School: Wolverine Gold League: Kentucky - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Varsity 1. Great Crossing High School: GCHS Madden 2. Hart County High School: Hart County Raiders – C-Rex 3. Lafayette High School: Generals Flowers 4. Belfry High School Belfry: Pirate Madden 5. Trinity High School: Trinity Esports – Ball 6. Madison Central: MCHS Madden Wood t-7. Harlan County High School: HCHS Madden 1 t-7. Lafayette High School: Generals Larry 9. St. Mary High School: The Vi-King 10. Knox Central High School: Knox Central Madden (Joseph) League: Mountain Region - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Rec. 1. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS A Madden 2. Cibola High School (N.M.): Madden JV Cibola 3. Fort Collins High School(Colo.): FCHS A 4. Manzano High School (N.M.): Monarchs A – Madden 5. Clovis High School (N.M.): CHS C Madden 6. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS Madden 2 7. Cibola High School (N.M.): Madden 1 Cibola 8. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS Madden 9. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): D. Stuart 10. Thompson Valley High School (Colo.): TVs Very Own Houckes League: Oklahoma - High School - Madden NFL Solos (PS4) - Varsity 1. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Cocheran – Madden 2. Roland High School: RHS Schalski, Mason 3. Paden High School: Paden Madden # 2 4. Roland High School: RHS Peters, Colton 5. Cyril High School: Cyril Pirates – Want – Madden 6. Salina High School: Salina Wildcats 7. Blanchard High School: BHS Madden B.P. Hill 8. Blanchard High School: BHS Madden Hardwick t-9. Blanchard High School: BHS Madden B. L. Hill t-9. Blanchard High School: BHS Madden Vermillion League: Pacific Region - High School - Madden NFL 23 Solos (PS4) - Rec 1. Independence High School (Calif.): Indy ESixers 2. Liberty High School (Calif.): LHS Landon R 3. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Nathan Ramirez 4. Torrance High School (Calif.): THS Madden 5. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Isaiah Delgado 6. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina 7. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato Madden Two 8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Ethan Castaneda 9. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato Madden One 10. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Guillermo Castaneda Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Samuel Molina 7. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato Madden Two 8. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Varsity Ethan Castaneda 9. Andrew K. Demoski School (Alaska): Nulato Madden One 10. Bishop Mora Salesian High School (Calif.): Mustangs Guillermo Castaneda Related